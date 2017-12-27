LETTERS: Thanks parks and garden staff

THANKS: One letter writer has thanked council workers for the job the have done on the region's parks.

THANKS: One letter writer has thanked council workers for the job the have done on the region's parks. Mike Knott BUN050717CHRISTSEN3

Looking good

A BIG thank you to Bundaberg Regional Council's parks and gardens staff.

You have created a lovely display of garden flowers in the Bundaberg city precinct under very trying weather conditions.

They look great.

Also you have done a fantastic job of mowing as much of the region as possible before the Christmas break and tamed the grass.

We are looking good and thank you for all that hard work.

We appreciate what you have done.

HEATHER TORKINGTON

Bargara

Be careful

WHILE you have been thinking about your loyalty to the National Party and in a huff about your demotion from a junior cabinet position, Keith Pitt, remember who elected you and on what platform ie: National under the banner of the LNP.

If you have fantasies of going independent or, God forbid, joining Labor, just because your boss doesn't think you have been performing either suck it up or resign.

As an independent you may achieve some personal kudos in the short term but think very carefully before you act, and remember who put you where you are, and for what reason.

I don't vote for independents and I'm not alone.

BRUCE HUSTWICK

Avoca

Scourge of our era

LOOKING at images of the disgraceful wanton trashing of St Kilda Beach following out-of control alcohol and drug-fuelled revelling by a crowd of 5000, one can only feel shame that our society has so many disrespectful unpatriotic individuals with no pride in themselves or their country.

These images will be seen around the world, presenting Australia as a nation of grubs, damaging our international standing and tourism industries.

As in Singapore, prosecution should be swift and harsh.

The scourge of the modern era is a lack of respect for everyone and everything. With this sort of behaviour I fear these attitudes are ingrained and irreversible.

Shame on you Australia.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo

Bennett rant

ONE can only hope that with the demise in a few days of 2017 it will at the same time purge the mindset of the LNP member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

With the advent of 2018 it also brings with it the opportunity for our member to raise his concerns regarding the government's actions where it counts, in Parliament, not the Your Say page of this paper.

His rant in the NewsMail on December 26 regarding debt repayment coupled with new taxes that were announced prior to the election sounds just like a whinge.

I would remind him that his party lost the people's vote so any criticism is just sour grapes.

In saying this I would ask him to explain to us all what his answer is to debt reduction with the proviso that it does not include asset sales or job cutting.

Should we be in the unlikely position that he has a plan that would actually work, then by all means table it in Parliament so that all of us Queenslanders benefit.

If no such light bulb illuminates, then, Stephen, just keep your critical mouth shut in these pages until you have something that is a solution to any of the problems that we face.

Just remember that you are a member of the house that represents all Queenslanders, not just the LNP supporters.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

Brothers need love

IN HIS Christmas message, PM Turnbull encouraged us: "Whatever you're doing on Christmas this year, please remember those that need our love and support now more than any other time."

I remember the men on Manus Island.

Turnbull suggested we "reflect on what makes our country so great" during the holidays.

I reflect on the strength and courage the Manus men demonstrate daily.

Turnbull noted: "Our rich tapestry of diversity, the way we respect each other, the way we look out for each other, ... are the values we should celebrate today."

I stumbled here ... our Government speaks and acts disrespectfully and dishonourably toward our Manus brothers; we imprison the men in inadequate, often filthy and non-functioning accommodations; we provide inadequate physical, emotional, and mental care ... and when citizens advocate for our Manus brothers, our government ignores us.

Would the PM and other self-declared "good Christian" Parliamentarians treat Jesus so brutally were he among the Manus men?

JUDY BAMBERGER

O'Connor