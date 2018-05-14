LETTERS: Thank you ambos

GRATITUDE: A letter writer says thank you to our Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

GRATITUDE: A letter writer says thank you to our Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics. David Nielsen

Thanks, ambos

HOW does one find the words to thank the ambulance paramedics who arrive at night at the home of one who is so ill, who stabilise the person who cannot breathe because of a massive chest infection.

A person who can only remember bits and pieces of the ensuing week.

How does one find the words to thank the wonderful nurses, doctors, physios and others involved in their recovery for the kindness, dedication, and around the clock unselfish care?

How does one find the words to thank the social workers who organise home oxygen so the patient can go home and have comfort?

How does one find the words to thank the staff and oncologist at Genesis who arranged for me to continue with radiation therapy with daily transfers, requiring portable oxygen and wheelchair? The only words I can offer to these caring professional people who were from all different parts of the world who saved my life - is please accept my humble thanks and that of my wonderful family.

KEITH MOSS

Bundaberg

Attack on poor

THE latest proposal from the Turnbull regime to further vilify unemployed people by stopping their miserable pittance if they have certain misdemeanors or unpaid fines will only cause more pain and suffering and is reminiscent of the 19th-century usage of the paupers prisons.

It is diametrically opposed to the treatment of politicians who make incorrect claims on their generous "entitlements” and are never penalised and only repay some of these ill gotten gains under duress.

Maybe the politicians who steal from the public purse should also have their payments frozen and be prosecuted and if found guilty be forced to repay their salaries and have their pensions taken away.

It is time they attacked the real big thieves who rip off millions, by tax evasion, trust accounts and overseas tax havens and leave the battlers alone.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Bag plastic ban

PLASTIC bags litter the streets, waterways and oceans and are obviously causing damage to the environment but so is the cardboard, paper, glass, metal cans and discarded clothing.

Is removal of these items the next green challenge?

With supermarkets succumbing to removing the plastic bags (with pressure to bear from interest groups threatening boycott action), cheers of joy drown out conversation on what are the alternatives to packaging.

Many of us probably feel a little chuffed on the inside thinking that we have done the right thing and we are making a difference to the environment.

An analogy to what the outcome of banning plastic bags in Australia on the environment versus plastic bags waste in South East Asia is equivalent to Australia reducing its carbon emissions percentage and having an effect on mother nature compared to the carbon emissions from India and China.

It is a misnomer and for the readers who think differently: go to Asia and see what real smog and plastic pollution is.

With the wheels in motion on plastic shopping bag removal, are shops and supermarkets providing an alternative?

Are we going back to paper bags?

Are we all going to need to buy cloth or hemp bags?

What happens to them when they wear out and how long do they take to disintegrate?

So bags will be gone, what about plastic bottles? Plastic packaging? Things that we use every day that are the contents of plastic containers, food in plastic bottles, medicines in plastic containers, personal hygiene items in plastic?

As I said, littering contents are not all plastic.

Next time you see litter see if all of it is plastic.

A large percentage of litter is made up of glass, paper and metal.

Will glass, paper and metal be the next man-made products targeted for removal because they make up as much of the percentage of litter and landfill as plastic?

Before running down a total green utopia, we must consider alternatives. Educated alternatives!

Not everything can be wrapped up in alternatives such as Indian hemp which appears to be consumed when the alternatives police had their thinking caps on.

LEX ROBERTS

Avoca

Beef protest

I APPLAUD the caring individuals who sought to raise awareness about the cruelty of slaughtering animals for food by protesting at Beef City abattoir.

As a long-time vegan I can assure you that no animal needs to die in order for us to enjoy a healthy and happy life.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk, Vic