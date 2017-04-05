LETTERS: Tax cuts will count

Tax cuts will count

WE WILL have almost two years to verify whether the tax cuts produce more and better paid jobs, or whether they will only add to company profits and that workers will see no significant improvements in income or job security.

Turnbull and his team keep preaching the supposed benefits for workers, so by the next election it will be very clear which side is right and the LNP`'s future should be decided on these facts.

COL BAKER

Kepnock

Interesting reading

THE article in the NewsMail Monday April 3 regarding "one year into the job” made interesting reading.

Our 10 councillors must have attended a media briefing session prior to giving interviews.

Is in by coincidence that 8 out of the 10 mentioned drainage as a major problem, or was it Debbie's influence?

While one alone was patting himself on the back for only increasing our rates by 3.5% (tell that to the financially impaired) and the other, as always, pushing his own barrow telling us what a good guy he is.

Well councillors, what has happened to the important pre-election, theoretical rhetoric, regarding reducing our rates?

More importantly what has happened to the promises of reviewing and reducing the costs of running the council's operations by trimming the fat and improving services?

How about developing a plan for the future and prioritising the problem areas instead of moving away from your core responsibilities?

These items require skill to instigate but all I can see is you all patting yourselves on the back for doing the easiest job of all and that is spend, spend, spend.

You seem to think that the task of spending funds is difficult and worthy of congratulations.

It is fortunate for all of us that our fair city appears to be the flavour of the month with development progressing nicely, and that we now have a state government that looks after us very well in grants etc, mainly thanks to our local member's hard work.

This situation hopefully will continue but along with that we need to improve our efficiency by lifting the bar and getting the most bang for the buck.You all promised us a better council so how about fulfilling those ideals, then maybe we will move along the path in pursuit of the elusive title of us being, in Jack Dempsey's words "The Best Council In Australia”. So Jack, lead them all and us to salvation in the promised land.

C. BROWN

Burnett Downs

Road upgrade thanks

LAST year I had a Letter to the Editor regarding the roughest piece of roadway in Bundy, from McCarthy Rd to the Ring Rd on Elliott Heads Rd.

Now I can drive over a lovely piece of road in my Mercedes.

My friend in the brain trust of the Main Roads Department told me it was my letter that prompted an examination of the piece of road, resulting in the lovely piece smooth road we now have.

Hope you Elliott Heads people are enjoying it, and I can't believe no-one down there did it.

Think what you may but I am taking credit for having this done.

Last but not least, a big thank you to the Main Roads Department.

K.W MILES

Avenell Heights

Sherele Moody's story

SHERELE'S story regarding sex offenders should be mandatory, not only for killers but every child molester.

It doesn't matter if these grubs have physically abused their victims or used the internet to download images, they need to be locked up and the keys thrown away permanently.

As the regular readers are aware, I have advocated for life sentences for many years. There is quite simply no place in our society for these depraved animals who prey on our children regardless of whether they are a member of the clergy or someone's father, brother or other person (man or woman).

Now is the time for Australia to set a precedent and get rid of the vermin that are destroying young people's lives, if we do something then hopefully other countries might follow suit.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads