LETTERS: Speak up on dying

TIME FOR CHANGE: Letter writer David Muir is urging Bundaberg people to let their local MPs know if they support a push to enable people to die with dignity. Bev Lacey

Speak up

NEXT week supporters of voluntary assisted dying will meet at Parliament House in Brisbane in an effort to convince state MPs to hold a parliamentary inquiry into this issue of community concern - an issue that affects us all.

Terminally ill Queenslanders deserve to have a choice at the end of their lives - a good death or a bad one.

A parliamentary inquiry is the first step towards that choice and the Clem Jones Trust and Dying With Dignity Queensland are working together to achieve it.

A parliamentary inquiry can hear all sides of the argument, assess expert evidence and separate fact from fiction.

The issue has been examined and debated in all states except Queensland.

VAD laws passed by the Northern Territory Parliament in the mid-1990s were overturned by John Howard's federal government.

I urge all Queenslanders to contact their local state MP and make their views known.

DAVID MUIR,

Chair of the Clem Jones Trust

Makers and bakers

BUNDABERG MP David Batt and I were proud to shine a spotlight on our region's leading businesses, community organisations, iconic tourist attractions, produce and new enterprises at an exclusive event in State Parliament last week.

The Bundaberg Region Promotion Night featured some of the region's biggest names such as Bundaberg Rum, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream, as well as up-and-coming local businesses such as Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company and The Pocket Storehouse.

Importantly, it's an opportunity for our makers, bakers, movers and shakers to not only showcase their incredible array of commodities to the rest of Queensland, but speak one-on-one to key decision-makers to ensure our region's needs are met.

STEPHEN BENNETT

Member for Burnett

Flight delays

MAY I just send a thank you to Qantas for rekindling my love of long-distance driving.

A recent trip to the NSW central coast was originally planned as "fly to Newcastle, pick up hire car for the duration”. Due to a flight cancellation one month out, then the replacement flight cancelled the day before, extensive delays at Bundaberg Airport ruling out the connecting flight for the replacement, and an estimated arrival in Newcastle late at night, I made an executive decision of my own.

Collecting my bag and car (from secure storage) I drove through the lovely South/Central Burnett, Darling Downs, New England and Hunter Valley. It took longer (assuming the plane ever actually took off) but was much more stimulating than being stuck all day in that overpriced shopping mall known as Brisbane Airport. As my confidence in Qantas is now zero, I now plan to take my holidays around Queensland and have promised the wonderful ladies at Travel and Cruise Bundaberg that they can still book my accommodation while I will provide the "travel” part.

PETER WILLIAMS

Apple Tree Creek

Big picture

BUNDABERG MP David Batt is championing the newly created LNP policy to air condition all of the schools in Queensland.

On the surface this policy would appease most parents of school-age children who see their offspring as being in need of comfort in the classroom.

In this day and age it has some merit, although most dinosaur-age people would draw a comparison to their school days when even fans were not provided. They would conclude that the new generations are not as resilient as the old.

Be that as it may, this LNP policy push is just another ill-conceived vote-catcher aimed at parents.

I would draw the LNP's attention to the pure and simple fact that air conditioners can only function if their fuel - electricity - is used.

So I ask Mr Batt and his leader: Who is going to pay the school's electricity bills?

It would become a major budget item that schools now struggling financially cannot absorb.

Then who picks up the tab for the major electrical upgrades that are necessary to have enough incoming power supply.

The other ongoing problem is who pays for the maintenance of the equipment and replacement when it ages.

It is so easy to dream up these ideas but much harder to implement them if totally thought out. I would suggest to Mr Batt that he address the complete issue, not just the bit that sounds trendy.

How about you also address the lack of shade for the children in the school yard as one can envisage the pupils coming out of 22 degree classrooms into 30 degree-plus conditions at lesson breaks. There is the possibility of potential health problems.

That Mr Batt and company is solving the total issue, not just the vote-catcher bit.

R HENDERSON

Sharon