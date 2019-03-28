LETTERS: Slamming council voting system

Vote for change

RESPONDING to Bill Loudon's letter (NM, 27/03) I agree 100 per cent with his comments regarding the manner of electing our councillors on the BRC.

The clumsy voting system applying to the election here in the Bundaberg region at present is so very antiquated that it is ridiculous, I hope that the parish pump system we have here now which belongs in the last century can be changed.

This system being the divisional one does not meet the needs of our region in the modern era.

The one model which enables all voters to have a say on who sits on council is the undivided one, as in how the mayor is elected with no divisions, then we will have not just one representative but the best councillors available across the board to represent us in the decisions made by council.

GORDON WALLACE

Avenell Heights

Time to buy local

TO OUR friends in Bundaberg, is there now not a greater time to buy locally.

To traverse our city centre, there are ample vacant shops.

And if you were to drive locally dams are empty and few farms are planting heavily. The water allocations are at near empty.

I've seen recently, crops been driven back into the soil.

On top of this, the grass is not growing and people are not buying plants etc for their gardens and of course the spin-offs with less money in the local economy.

There is going to be some quiet times ahead. Let's hope some fairy Polly drops by and hands some money to Bundaberg.

Not likely with us being stuck in the middle.

The feds have missed the boat and Queensland Labor is only concerned about the bush or Townsville or Cairns or Rockhampton.

It's like where the bloody he'll is Bundaberg. Soon forgotten once waters the have receded.

FRANK STILINOVICH

Bundaberg

Put them last

GIVEN the recent exposure of a One Nation going cap in hand to the NRA for support you have to ask, what will it take for Keith Pitt and his party to put One Nation last?

Racist, xenophobic and/or outrageous policies or statements don't seem to have been enough yet.

Will this new information finally be enough for Mr Pitt to grow a spine and stand on his own two feet rather than relying on One Nation to get him re-elected?

STEVE LEESE

Avoca

Help is available

STROKE touches people of all ages and from all walks of life.

It strikes the brain and its impact can be devastating and life changing, not only for the individual but for those who love them most.

While time-critical treatments have improved stroke outcomes significantly in recent years, there is no doubt recovery from stroke can be a long, challenging and at times isolating journey.

With more than 56,000 strokes in Australia each year, I wanted to remind anyone struggling after stroke there is help available.

StrokeLine is a free telephone service, staffed by health professionals, who provide information on stroke prevention, treatment and recovery.

Please call StrokeLine on 1800 787 653 if you need to talk about how stroke is impacting your life and want some guidance on managing your health and living well.

StrokeLine operates Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

For crisis support, Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week 13 11 14.

SHARON MCGOWAN

Stroke Foundation CEO