LETTERS: Should humans really be drinking milk?

DIET DEBATE: Readers continue to have their say on

DIET DEBATE: Readers continue to have their say on nevodka

Giant millstone

BARNABY Joyce went on national television recently and sold his bedroom transgressions for $150,000.

The show went national so everybody (who had nothing better to do with their time) and had a TV set could watch Joyce's red face appearing on millions of TV screens.

Then yesterday he had the unmitigated gall to call for a tightening of privacy laws because a photographer, doing his job and standing on public land, took his picture.

These double standards would have to make Joyce the biggest hypocrite of all time.

Barnaby Joyce is an embarrassment and a loser. But he must still be the National Party's pin-up boy because they refuse to take action against him.

He will become a giant millstone around their necks come the next election.

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Two sets of rules

IT SEEMS as if there are two rules for politicians. One for Labor and one for everyone else.

Barnaby Joyce did the wrong thing by his family but Labor can not point just a finger at him and Vicki Campion.

They should go back to 2009 when their illustrious leader also was having a child while he and his partner were still both married to others.

And now he is expecting to become our next prime minister.

Why should he be forgiven when he has done exactly the same thing as Barnaby Joyce?

Why isn't the media pointing that out?

As for Barnaby having a go at a paparazzi, good on him.

They are idiots out to make money from other people's woes.

Get off Barnaby's back.

He wasn't the first nor will he be the last man to have an affair with a staff member.

Bob Hawke was a womaniser as was Harold Holt.

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

DIANE STYLES

Childers

Habit, not norm

AFTER reading Julie McCullough's letter (NM, 05/06) Cow's milk is good, I thought I'd put in my five cents' worth.

The law of nature claims cow's milk is for young calves, mare's milk for foals, rat's milk for baby rats and so on.

The incidents you mentioned, Julie, are an aberration or an acquired habit rather than the norm.

I have heard of humans during their own urine in an emergency. Is this normal?

You didn't tell us that during the French Revolution, bystanders rushed to collect and drink the blood gushing from the necks of victims of the guillotine.

Better than cow's milk, eh?

SHIRLEY HEALE

Bundaberg

Source of nutrition

WHY does Jenny Moxham (NM, 01/06) continue writing her lies about cow's milk?

Where does she get her crazy information from?

Humans have been using animal milk (not just from cows) for centuries.

Even in Australia people are using milk from cows, goats and camels.

Milk from sheep and horses is still used in quite a number of other countries.

Jenny is completely out of touch with reality, claiming it is bizarre for a human to suckle from a cow. I agree. But, nobody does that.

We buy our milk in cartons or plastic bottles from a store.

There are strict standards for the production, processing and sale of milk.

Milk is still a very good source of protein and calcium for human babies and adults.

Jenny has previously written that people should use soy, almond and other fake milks for human consumption.

All of these are clearly labelled as unsuitable for children under five years of age.

Anyone can have a personal opinion, but it needs to be backed up by truth.

BRYCE McGREGOR

Avenell Heights

Check on your mates

THIS week is Men's Health Week.

Last Friday the world lost Anthony Bourdain to suicide.

My request today is for you to check on your mates and those you ride with.

We need to do better at encouraging men to reach out. Men take their own lives at four times the rate of women (that's five men a day, on average).

Men experience more illness, more accidents, and die earlier.

A boy born in Australia in 2010 has a life expectancy of 78 years while a baby girl born at the same time could expect to live to 82.3 years old.

This week, and every week, find a way to promote the physical and mental health of those you love. Go for a ride, talk about what matters to you, be there to help.

ANNE SAVAGE

chief executive officer

Bicycle Queensland

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the

Suicide Call Back Service

on 1800 55 1800 or visit beyondblue.org.au