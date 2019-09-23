LETTERS: School drop-off zone, politics, health

People power wins

WHEN I went to Walkervale State School, most of us walked or rode our bikes so a designated "drop and go" zone wasn't really necessary.

Nowadays most kids get dropped off and picked up and yet Walkervale is one of the only schools in the Bundaberg electorate without a drop-off area.

But not for much longer.

Securing a drop-off zone for Walkervale has been one of my highest priorities for a number of years.

It's a project I committed to at the last state election and it's something I've continually raised with our local Transport and Main Roads department so I am thrilled the minister has finally committed the funding.

These changes have certainly been a long time coming with the need for improvement first brought to my attention by parents and school staff when I was a councillor many years ago.

A new car park and a drop-off area will make a significant difference for the Walkervale community by improving safety and easing traffic congestion at the school.

This announcement is proof that people power and dedication does pay off.

There are many road projects in Bundaberg screaming out for funding so let's hope the minister continues to hear our calls.

DAVID BATT

State Member for Bundaberg

The hot question

THE Premier has had cap out asking the Federal Government to fund waterbombing aircraft to provide capability in current and upcoming firefighting operations.

At the same time state Labor wants to blow $250 million in public service bonuses on the pretence that it will stimulate the economy.

The State Government must have some sort of personality disorder if it can't work what $250 million would be better spent on.

Like a gambler chasing the next winner to pay back the gambling debt, state Labor doesn't have the commonsense to look after purse strings, and why would it when it is our money that is being wasted and not theirs.

LEX ROBERTS

Avoca

Centenary milestone

I WOULD like to congratulate the Bundaberg RSL sub branch regarding the centenary dinner at the Multiplex last Saturday night.

The venue and setting were great, the music superb, the food terrific and the port wasn't bad either. I am now looking forward to the 200th year anniversary. I can hardly wait.

COL BALDWIN

Bundaberg North

Raising awareness

SATURDAY was World Alzheimer's Day, a day that creates awareness of the disease and the impact it has not only on the individual but the whole family.

To date there is no cure but education on the trajectory and risk factors is available through Dementia Australia and other support services.

People living with dementia deserve dignity and a quality of life like everyone else yet caring for a loved one who has the disease is often challenging.

On Saturday we acknowledged the individual, family and carers.

CYNTHIA HOOGSTRATEN

Bundaberg

Poor old PM

PITY poor old PM Scott Morrison who has been victimised by US media with "fake news" re: the inclusion/exclusion of his church leader, for moral reasons, in the White House dinner party attended by selected elite billionaires from both countries.

Seems nobody is missed by these media rascals in the land of Trump, at least according to Trump and his man of titanium, who dismissed it all as gossip.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads