LETTERS: Road sign sending cars to the wrong place

CONFUSION ABOUNDS: A Google Maps image showing the sign to Elliott Heads (the next left turn) that's leading drivers to Crane St West (the left turn in front of the sign).

CONFUSION ABOUNDS: A Google Maps image showing the sign to Elliott Heads (the next left turn) that's leading drivers to Crane St West (the left turn in front of the sign). Google Maps

Confusing sign

WHY does the Main Roads department get it wrong so often?

I am writing about the Elliott Heads sign placed at the entrance of Crane St West.

When lights were installed on FE Walker St at the intersection of Elliott Heads Rd, new signs were erected.

Nearby residents tried to tell the workmen that the sign should be down on the Elliott Heads Rd intersection.

Of course the workmen had no other choice as that was where the sign had to go.

No one would listen to the residents.

Recently the sign came down so the new footpath could be laid.

I thought that the sign would go down on the intersection but it is back in the same spot, again causing problems for drivers.

It may be all right for locals who know the area, but for out-of-town travellers it is confusing.

It is very hard for big semis to be turned around or to back up as the street is a cul-de-sac.

Lots of caravan and car drivers looking for the road to Elliott Heads end up in the street.

I have been told this is also happening in another part of town, causing inconvenience for everyone who gets confused and has to ask for directions from residents.

BETTY LOWIS

Kepnock

Dual citizenship

I DON'T often agree with Max Tanzer as we are opposed politically but I do agree with his letter to the editor, (NM, 14/5).

I'm always amazed when our politicians make legislative errors it is called a simple mistake.

All is forgotten and life goes on.

Both sides are guilty of this and while I understand we don't wish to tie up the courts etc, maybe a simple large fine should be used to ensure they don't do it again.

The fiasco with the dual citizenship is one such example.

This has afflicted both sides of politics and should result in large fines as well as the member footing their own by-election costs.

While the Coalition members owned up quickly and tried to sort theirs out. Labor is beyond a joke.

The Labor party, (leader Bill) Shorten and the federal members involved should be massively fined for this delay, and I mean hundreds of thousands of dollars as they had the chance last year to sort this out, but they declined.

This meant that Labor knowingly blocked this process and these members continued to sit in Parliament collecting their massive pay cheques with all their perks, knowing full well they would get the boot.

This is an utter insult to those that struggle daily and are caught up with welfare issues generated often by government agencies.

When politicians write legislation, we seem to be guilty until proven innocent while they are above reproach.

This has now spread to all parts of our economy such as welfare recipients, business owners and now farmers will be will be slammed under these same principles when state fines over recently passed, non-evidence based vegetation laws come into play.

The attitude of many of our politicians is derelict.

J A BAKER

North Bundaberg

Rich demonised

I'M SADDENED by Bill Shorten, Sally McManus, and others in the Labor Party who have sold out their workers and grabbed this cultural left narrative to push their views on us about who is greedy and what is fair.

Sally wants to change the rules without thinking about the long-term interest of our country, nor the ramifications of their words.

Once, unions and employers would work together, now, any outcome, is adversarial.

Labor's budget to out-budget even the Coalition, lacks long-term budget substance and speaks volumes of Shorten's desire to win at all costs, without any accountability or detail.

Any government with debt will find it difficult to deliver big tax cuts, greater health and education spending, and a better bottom line, without fudging the books.

Money has to come from somewhere else in the budget. But where does one cut?

To demonise those who have been, or are, productive with their lives or to label "greedy” those who aspire to a better life than those of their parents, is not leadership, it's all designed to provoke emotion and envy so voters don't look too close to the looking glass.

The Labor Party and its class warfare mentality needs to stop.

Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not the answer to their socialist mantra nor did it ever create the dreams needed to manufacture the wealth that we all benefit from in the world today.

BJ HESSE

Kalkie