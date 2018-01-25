LETTERS: Ride share, Tim Sayre and problem animals

TAXI: One reader says taxi drivers have every right to be concerned about ride share operators.

Ride share debate

I DO not think it is fair what is happening in Australia with Uber and others setting up as ride share.

Taxi owners have to pay thousands of dollars for their plates and licences. What do Uber and others pay?

One owner taxis in small rural towns especially, have to sit in their cabs from 7am-7pm and longer on weekends, in all kinds of weather. They are also on call 24-hours a day.

They cannot sit at their homes waiting for a call.

They also have police checks, road worthy inspections of their vehicles and pay tax.

How do you know who is driving ride share cars and do they declare their income to pay taxes?

These people are putting thousands of taxi drivers out of work all around Australia and the taxi owners still have to pay their off their licences.

The government is not reimbursing these people.

This is wrong.

Before you ring, think who you are putting out of a job to save a dollar or two?

DIANE STYLES

Childers

Local issues

AS I continue to walk the streets of Division 10, meeting and listening to people, one thing is very clear.

People are concerned about local issues, the things that affect them each and every day.

And contrary to what others might say, people do understand the difference between local, state and federal issues.

As a Division 10 resident, I am focused on our local issues - our drains, our roads and our jobs.

These are the issues that people are talking about.

These are the issues they want fixed.

Now I could tell you I have the solution to these and other issues, but I don't.

I'm not a civil engineer or a plumber.

I'm an ordinary bloke, local to the area, that will work with others who do have the skills and the knowledge, to deliver solutions to our drainage issues, to fix the bottlenecks and black spots on our roads and to encourage more industry and business to the region, bringing with them the jobs that are so desperately needed.

I have to admit I have an ulterior motive for standing.

I want to see my kids and my grandchildren living in a better community, one with jobs, opportunities, good roads and better drainage.

Being a councillor is about serving the interests and needs of the people and the community, above self, to make this a better community to live in.

It's about fixing the day-to-day issues that we all see and we all know, but have trouble finding a voice for it.

I want to be that voice, a voice for the people of Division 10.

I want to be your councillor, to give back to this great community that has supported my family and me.

This February 10, I ask the people of Division 10 for your vote to ensure your voice is heard at the council table.

TIM SAYRE

Candidate for Division 10

Problem animals

FROM time to time, the issue of saving protected animals comes up.

While I happen to be rather fond of animals, there are some that need an open season of culling to reduce their numbers.

These include crocodiles, snakes, scrub turkeys, flying foxes and so on.

I find it quite ridiculous that people feel that they must save each and every one of these animals, which have bred up in plague proportions.

Flying foxes are very destructive and strip vegetation in no time. They are champs on ruining any fruit that happens to be growing and are rather filthy animals as well.

The latest town to be plagued by these pests is Charters Towers.

It's not right that Charters Towers townspeople have to cop this.

Governments and local councils are useless at doing anything about it, as they fear legal action by environmentalists.

This nonsense needs to be done away with and these pests need to be culled.

The same goes for all those other pests mentioned above. Enough is enough.

It's time to have a bit of backbone and for government to take the lead and remove these pests from the protected list.

Folks, I don't have a problem with protecting animals that really are in danger of not surviving, and if they also happen to be animals that pose a problem to people and the environment.

We could do with a lot less hype and a lot more common sense.

MELVYN CHALMERS

South Kolan