LETTERS: Questions over Tobruk

Rob McKinnon, assistant manager of Scuba World, exploring the inside of the tank deck on ex-HMAS Tobruk. Seanna Cronin

Tobruk questions

RECENTLY we were shown on our TV, the Tobruk resting on its side under the sea.

It is truly amazing how quickly marine growths and fish have taken over the wreck.

Divers are apparently very pleased to be able to access the ship.

What we have not been told are the answers to a few simple questions.

Why did the ship not come to rest upright?

Is it true that an American was put in charge of the scuttling when there was an Australian expert available?

Was the contractor penalised for laying the ship on its side?

None of these questions are obviously subject to national security but answers might squash a great many rumour about mismanagement of the sinking.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Small change

(KEITH) PITT has really excelled himself, his buddies in Canberra have graciously given us the mega amount of $75 for singles and $125 for married couples a year, this equates to $1.44 for singles a week.

Not even enough to buy the NewsMail one day a week.

Married couples can really splurge, they can buy the NewsMail once a week and have 50c to go wild with.

While this mega one-off payment can be considered a huge windfall for our "trough dwellers” they are busy saying that a "fair living wage” will destroy small business owners.

The question is does Pitt think this will save these people?

Pitt and his fellow trough dwellers are being given pay rises hand over fist that makes this piddling mega payment look like small change.

I believe it's time to get rid of these self-centred, non-producing pollies.

As an afterthought, will the cashless card recipients get the full amount to make ends meet or will they only be allowed to access 20 per cent to the total amount?

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

April Fool's Day

THE April Fool's Day joke by Morrison and Frydenberg to buy votes with a measly one-off $75 or $125 falls short of the usual $1000 that their idol John Howard successfully used.

After six years of negativity and needless austerity, that has destroyed the very fabric of our society and aspirations of working class people, this miserable amount will rightly be met with derision by the majority of voters who are awaiting election day with their proverbial baseball bats.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Single electorate bad

WHY does it not surprise me that ratepayers in the urban areas continue to agitate for a single electorate for council representation?

They will have the advantage of numbers.

Councillors, with prominently urban interests and no experience of, or consideration for, the outlying rural areas of the Bundaberg Regional Council will be elected.

Their stance is absolutely anti-democratic. It is contrary to the Australian electoral representative democracy.

A single electorate will leave a large rural minority unrepresented; a lesser people even now discriminated against in infrastructure services and local law enforcement.

Before amalgamation, Kolan Shire Council, while not perfect, represented its rural constituency at least by default; local sugar and cattle interests predominated in council.

It appears that Bargara has the cream of the BRC constituents.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah