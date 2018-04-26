LETTERS: Qld's record tree clearing

All in this together

I AM writing in response to the continued and tiring barrage of political scaremongering with regard to the Labor Party's anti-tree clearing legislation that continues to be placed in this paper by opposition sitting members of parliament.

The community and intelligent farmers know the land is in trouble, but farmers need assistance to survive in a world of monopolies and globalisation - however both of these entities are protected and heavily supported by National and Liberal politicians.

For even when the Nationals had ex-deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce in power he allowed dairy farmers to go broke through supermarket monopolies and supports selling the best farming land in Australia to multinational coal miners.

The thing is, if the Liberals and Nationals were serious about struggling farmers, and I have not doubt that farmers are struggling - like all of us - they should have supported a carbon tax instead of playing political games with their supporters' lives.

It is common knowledge this is the only answer to environmental degradation and future survival in a capitalist system.

Just think about it. Farmers being paid an income for keeping remnant vegetation via carbon credits with the bonus of habitat for wildlife. Would that be so terrible?

Or how about both parties mandate that just 10 per cent of all Australian superannuation funds be put into purchasing and managing high quality organic and environmentally sustainable farms?

It's big dollars and big emerging markets but that would mean regulation - and the LNP don't like regulation or co-operation with the Labor party.

In finishing the facts are these - thanks to the Liberal Nationals, Queensland held the tree clearing record on the planet recently at about 395,000 hectares in 2015-16.

Further the State-wide Landcover and Trees Study (SLATS), 2015-16, shows a total of 1.2 million hectares were cleared between 2012 and 2016.

About 250,000-270,000 humans are added to the planet daily (after deaths) .

About 1000 football fields of forests are being cleared daily.

It takes a tree, depending on species, foliage and hemisphere, 15-20 years of growth to produce enough oxygen for one human.

We are all in this world together, farmers need real support from people who actually give a damn just like the unemployed need real support from people whom actually give a damn - one world and we're all in it together.

I encourage everyone to go to the link here and see in real time what we are doing to this planet and indeed ourselves: http://www.worldometers.info.

MIKE JOHNSON

Bargara

Not right

I WAS shocked to learn that a radical program teaching students about the "infinite” possibilities of their gender is being introduced in Queensland classrooms.

Like most parents, I believe education should focus on giving our kids the best start to life and incorporate core subjects such as English, maths and science.

Sadly, the Palaszczuk Government believes public schools should be used to brainwash children with disturbing ideas about sexuality and "gender identity”.

This controversial program, banned in NSW, teaches kids that their instincts are almost always wrong and that "gender identity” can change dozens of times a day.

It even goes as far as telling children that they are unusual if they aren't partly attracted to people of the same sex.

Yes, schools should embrace and accept every child for who they are, but this brainwashing just isn't right.

If kids aren't already confused as it is, they will be after participating in these gender study lessons.

STEPHEN BENNETT

Member for Burnett

Protected species

ANOTHER person loses their life to a snake bite and authorities do nothing.

If it was a dog or dingo bite they would be killed, snakes and crocodiles are extremely dangerous animals but authorities can punish us if we dare to touch these pests.

B. WARDROP

Bundaberg

Excuses for some

THE Turnbull Government is treating taxpayers as mugs again with their proposals for compensation to be paid by government for apprentices wages that were underpaid.

Even though apprentices wages are very modest and the underpayments amount to small change for employers, they are quite significant for the apprentices.

Just like their compensation payments to victims of abuse by churches, where the government largely excused the perpetrators (the churches) and are using public money to pay for their misdeeds.

Now the latest proposal is that employers who underpaid their apprentices also to be excused and taxpayers again pick up the tab.

It seems that under Turnbull, certain culprits are exonerated and the rest of us pay their bills, raising the question of how these decisions are made and whether they are legal, though they are certainly unfair on taxpayers.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads