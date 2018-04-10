LETTERS: Put egos aside says KAP

Put egos aside

CALLIDE MP Colin Boyce is the latest of a number of LNP MPs to attempt to shift blame for their election loss on to others.

In a letter recently published in these pages (NM, 04/04) Mr Boyce suggests that minor parties and independents are to blame for Labor gaining a majority and reintroducing destructive vegetation management laws.

This is a blatant misrepresentation of the facts and another example of the entitled and self-righteous attitude of major parties that undermines people's faith people in our political system.

The fact is, even if the LNP didn't lose to the KAP and One Nation in a number of seats they still would not have won enough seats to win government.

They blame KAP preferences for putting Labor into power.

The fact is, it was LNP preferences that allowed Jackie Trad, the architect of vegetation management laws, to win South Brisbane. The fact is, it was the LNP's poor performance in Noosa and Maiwar that meant they lost these seats to a Green and independent. It had nothing to do with KAP preferences.

After such a poor performance surely this would be a time for self-reflection and humility.

An opportunity to ask "what could we have done better?” and "why are people turning their backs on us?”.

Instead, like a spoiled child, the LNP have done nothing but blame others for their chronic underperformance.

There is plenty of evidence that suggests why people, particularly in regional Queensland, have turned away from the LNP.

There was the time the LNP voted against the Fair Milk Mark bill that would've helped struggling dairy farmers.

The time the LNP voted against a rural and regional development bank that would've filled the financing gap for regional Queensland primary producers.

The time the LNP voted against "as-of-right” access to Category H firearms for primary producers and the time they supported Labor's stupidly excessive $5 billion Cross-River Rail and inadequate regional infrastructure plan by supporting the 2017 budget.

Politics can be an unforgiving business that requires a significant amount of humility and self-reflection to create trust and goodwill in the hearts of voters.

It requires individual members and parties to look beyond their own egos and do what's best for the people they represent.

Each KAP member tries to do what's in the best interests of the people who voted for them not what's best for their party.

We will support any piece of legislation that we believe achieves this regardless of where it came from but we expect all other members to do the same.

We don't always get it right and we're happy to admit when we're wrong however we expect other MPs to put ego aside and help to fight for the interests of those people we represent.

The fight against the government's destructive vegetation management laws provides an opportunity for all members who oppose it to work together.

KAP introduced the Vegetation (Clearing for Relevant Purposes) Bill in March this year to fight the government's impending laws and ease the burden on farmers by giving them a right of appeal against unfair fines as well as expanding clearing opportunities.

We are hoping to get the LNP's support for this bill and the fight against the government's laws.

We make a commitment to all of the people in regional Queensland that we will support any measure that will stop the government's laws from passing regardless of who proposes it.

It's time to put ego aside and fight the common enemy.

ROBBIE KATTER

Member for Traeger

Thanks for support

EVERY April we celebrate Guide Dog month, where we recognise the incredible work of Guide Dogs that change lives around the world every year.

This year we've already welcomed 16 new Guide Dog puppies, and with every Guide Dog costing over $50,000 we are faced with a large cost to fund these new puppies alone.

That's why the ongoing support of our community is so vital.

I would like to thank everyone for doing what they can to help our Guide Dogs continue changing lives.

No matter how you choose to show your support, our dogs wouldn't be able to do what they do without you.

MICHAEL KIGHTLEY

Chief executive officer

Guide Dogs Queensland

Punters want policy

OPINION polls clearly show that the majority of voters care more about policies than personalities.

This has never been more obvious than the present where the ALP has dominated the LNP for years while their leader has trailed both of the LNP prime ministers since 2013.

Voters have had a gutful of broken promises and confected austerity and are demanding policies that allow them to at least maintain their status quo and dignity.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads