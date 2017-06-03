LETTERS: Power price rise a hidden tax on all of us

POWER SURGE: Electricity power prices are surging again, much to the ire of a letter writer.

THE posturing of the State Government over power prices should be leaving a very sour taste in the mouths of regional Queenslanders who are budgeting for yet another rise in their electricity bills.

Trying to paint itself as the good guy this time around, the government has stepped in to cut by half the increases proposed by the Queensland Competition Authority.

So, household bills will go up by 3.3% instead of 7.1%.

We are expecting that this means that bills for farmers who irrigate will go up 5% and not the 10% the QCA had determined.

QCA's proposed price increases would have boosted the State Government's coffers by almost $1.5 billion over the next three years. Halve that, and the government bottom line is still boosted by $700 million from Ergon over that time.

This is still a huge hike and it must be remembered it is money from the electricity bills that regional Queenslanders struggle to pay.

It is in effect a hidden tax on the households and businesses of Queensland.

This latest episode shows that, despite the denials by successive administrations over many years, the Queensland Government does have the power to intervene in electricity pricing.

No longer can it pass the buck of outrageous electricity price rises to the Queensland Competition Authority or the Australian Energy Regulator.

By intervening this time, and making such a song and dance of it, the government has revealed it could have done this earlier.

It has shown that it can act to knock the waste and inaccurate accounting out of the system and ensure that we are charged a fair price for the electricity services being delivered.

Canegrowers, and all of regional Queensland, expect and deserve nothing less.

DAN GALLIGAN

Canegrowers CEO

ELECTRONIC BRIBE

FOR the sixth time I have been requested to reveal my political preference by an automatic survey phone caller.

I find this most annoying.

My vote is secret unless I volunteer to reveal it and I certainly would not do so to recording machine.

If a party is so keen to know my political allegiance, let a human speak to me or must we acknowledge our next parliament will be composed of machines?

If so, what voltage battery will be required as a bribe?

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

PAROLE BOARD FAIL

YET another senseless murder of a beautiful hard working son, brother, husband and father.

A policeman just doing his job.

My God, when are the parole boards of Australia going to stop releasing violent career criminals?

I recently watched a story about Anita Cobby on Channel 7.

If these oxygen thieves had of been kept locked up, Anita would still be alive, along with a lot of other murdered people.

The parole boards need to put themselves in the victims' families' position, then they might change their minds about releasing these ferals.

DORIS HILLIER

South Kolan

RIPPED OFF

THE people are again being fooled and ripped off by the financial mismanagement of the Queensland Labor Government.

If you believe Labor all the price rises are the LNP fault, which we all know is smoke and mirrors by the Treasurer.

The real reason for this price hike and more to come in six months is the fault of Mr Pitt of loading up government-owned electricity companies with $4 billion of debt and increased dividends to 100% - forcing them to increase electricity prices.

You can't do this to any industry and not except it to fail.

This from a Labor government that has also taken billions from public servants' superannuation.

Secret deals are being done by this government and even the Labor members of Parliament aren't being told. It is one think to keep voters in the dark but Labor is also doing the same to the elected members of its government.

This State Government is out of control and only knows how to use the treasury as an ATM with no fix in sight.

PATRICK DENHAM

Bundaberg North