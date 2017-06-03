24°
News

LETTERS: Power price rise a hidden tax on all of us

3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
POWER SURGE: Electricity power prices are surging again, much to the ire of a letter writer.
POWER SURGE: Electricity power prices are surging again, much to the ire of a letter writer. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE posturing of the State Government over power prices should be leaving a very sour taste in the mouths of regional Queenslanders who are budgeting for yet another rise in their electricity bills.

Trying to paint itself as the good guy this time around, the government has stepped in to cut by half the increases proposed by the Queensland Competition Authority.

So, household bills will go up by 3.3% instead of 7.1%.

We are expecting that this means that bills for farmers who irrigate will go up 5% and not the 10% the QCA had determined.

QCA's proposed price increases would have boosted the State Government's coffers by almost $1.5 billion over the next three years. Halve that, and the government bottom line is still boosted by $700 million from Ergon over that time.

This is still a huge hike and it must be remembered it is money from the electricity bills that regional Queenslanders struggle to pay.

It is in effect a hidden tax on the households and businesses of Queensland.

This latest episode shows that, despite the denials by successive administrations over many years, the Queensland Government does have the power to intervene in electricity pricing.

No longer can it pass the buck of outrageous electricity price rises to the Queensland Competition Authority or the Australian Energy Regulator.

By intervening this time, and making such a song and dance of it, the government has revealed it could have done this earlier.

It has shown that it can act to knock the waste and inaccurate accounting out of the system and ensure that we are charged a fair price for the electricity services being delivered.

Canegrowers, and all of regional Queensland, expect and deserve nothing less.

DAN GALLIGAN

Canegrowers CEO

ELECTRONIC BRIBE

FOR the sixth time I have been requested to reveal my political preference by an automatic survey phone caller.

I find this most annoying.

My vote is secret unless I volunteer to reveal it and I certainly would not do so to recording machine.

If a party is so keen to know my political allegiance, let a human speak to me or must we acknowledge our next parliament will be composed of machines?

If so, what voltage battery will be required as a bribe?

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

PAROLE BOARD FAIL

YET another senseless murder of a beautiful hard working son, brother, husband and father.

A policeman just doing his job.

My God, when are the parole boards of Australia going to stop releasing violent career criminals?

I recently watched a story about Anita Cobby on Channel 7.

If these oxygen thieves had of been kept locked up, Anita would still be alive, along with a lot of other murdered people.

The parole boards need to put themselves in the victims' families' position, then they might change their minds about releasing these ferals.

DORIS HILLIER

South Kolan

RIPPED OFF

THE people are again being fooled and ripped off by the financial mismanagement of the Queensland Labor Government.

If you believe Labor all the price rises are the LNP fault, which we all know is smoke and mirrors by the Treasurer.

The real reason for this price hike and more to come in six months is the fault of Mr Pitt of loading up government-owned electricity companies with $4 billion of debt and increased dividends to 100% - forcing them to increase electricity prices.

You can't do this to any industry and not except it to fail.

This from a Labor government that has also taken billions from public servants' superannuation.

Secret deals are being done by this government and even the Labor members of Parliament aren't being told. It is one think to keep voters in the dark but Labor is also doing the same to the elected members of its government.

This State Government is out of control and only knows how to use the treasury as an ATM with no fix in sight.

PATRICK DENHAM

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg letters to the editor letter to the editor opinion

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Man bashed, kneed in face after scathing attack on rangas

Man bashed, kneed in face after scathing attack on rangas

VERBAL insults about his red hair was the trigger that sent Richard Brown into a rage - chasing his tormentor down a street before bashing him.

REVEALED: Bundy's exciting new restaurant, bar, cafe venue

Eleven Acres venue and events manager Ryan Pearce.

Eleven Acres will set the scene for special events

EXCLUSIVE: Big brand eateries coming to Bundy

COMING SOON: Lone Star Rib House vetoed Townsville in favour of Bundy.

Company turned down Townsville for Rum City

Southerners putting the heat on Winterfeast ticket sales

WINE AND DINE: Mitchell White, from Indulge, can't wait for Winterfeast.

Brisbane and Melbourne foodies can't get enough

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

No better time to be an 'Old Tool'

LEAGUE STAR: Wendell Sailor will be at the fundraising lunch.

Men's health the focus of fundraiser

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

HAS Fear The Walking Dead become a worthy rival to the original series?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

NEW HOME BUYERS AND INVESTORS MUST SEE - VENDOR LEAVING TOWN and WANTS AN OFFER ASAP!

75 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 PRESENT ALL...

This newly built family home features 4 bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans. The master bedroom is set up with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe. There is...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!