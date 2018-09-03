LETTERS: Pollies, crime, solar and capital punishment

NO ACTION: A letter writer has accused conservative politicians such as Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan, of not doing enough.

NO ACTION: A letter writer has accused conservative politicians such as Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan, of not doing enough. Chris Ison

Where's the dams?

AFTER being in government for all but six of the past 25 years the LNP has never built a dam, despite Barnaby Joyce and now Matt Canavan's relentless rhetoric, especially during droughts.

Conservative politicians are always big on talk, but slow on new infrastructure, always talking of dams, hydro-electricity, fast rail and inland rail etc, but never delivering anything of lasting value except privately owned assets attracting tolls or excess profits at the consumers' cost.

Most people would readily accept modest increases in tax rates in exchange for toll-free roads and bridges and once again having telecommunications, water, and power generation and distribution owned and run by the state, which is the only realistic way to control the prices of these essential services.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Soft on crime

ANOTHER week and another example of Queensland Labor being soft on crime.

What will it take for this incompetent Labor Government to put Queenslanders' rights first?

It has been revealed that it's costing $1000 taxpayer dollars a day flying youth offenders around the state in the latest example of the Palaszczuk Government's inability to manage the youth justice system effectively and efficiently.

As we've come to expect from Labor, they are using commercial and private air charters and taxis instead of cheaper options such as buses and trains to transport young offenders around.

What has caused this new Labor bungle? It is the overcrowding crisis.

Youth detention centres in Brisbane and Townsville sit at or very near capacity, and we know that dozens of juveniles were being held in police watch-houses, some for days on end. Two years ago - after a quarter-century of lobbying by youth justice advocates - the Palaszczuk Government announced that it would finally fall into step with other states and stop locking up hundreds of 17-year-olds in adult prisons; a mistake in my opinion - these are criminals.

But despite plenty of notice and plenty of warnings, the government has bungled the restructure and the system is under enormous pressure.

Recently, another report on youth justice led by former Queensland Police Commissioner Bob Atkinson was released with 77 recommendations for improvement, including the use of electronic monitoring devices as an alternative to detention.

STEPHEN BENNETT MP

Shadow Minister Prevention of Domestic Violence

Child Safety, Youth and Veterans

Going solar

STOCKLAND shopping centre has announce a record $2 million investment in solar panels expected to be switched on in November.

This will mean a big saving in electricity costs to Stockland and a massive loss of revenue to the power supplier.

With the government offering up to 40 per cent of the installation costs of panels, more and more businesses are turning to solar to produce their own power and the suppliers have only themselves to blame for being too greedy in their charges.

Queensland is not the only state to see this trend.

In South and Western Australia, other supermarkets are using similar schemes.

In the near future, the power companies could well have a surplus of electricity which no one will want, which perhaps might result in quite substantial reductions in household power bills.

One can only hope.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Capital punishment

IS IT morally right to kill people who kill people to show people that killing people is wrong?

Britain has appropriately maintained a policy opposing the death penalty and supporting the global abolition of capital punishment.

However, its moral stance is under threat as the security minister said Britain is prepared to waive its long-standing objection to executions in the case of captured IS fighters Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

"In this instance, and after carefully considered advice, the Government took the rare decision not to require assurances, that the men would not be executed, in this case.” Mr Wallace told the lower house of Parliament.

The Labor party has accused the government of "secretly and unilaterally” abandoning Britain's opposition to the death penalty.

I concur with the British Labor party.

To stand aside and tacitly agree to an abhorrent act is as abhorrent as the act itself.

This has been internationally verified by post World War II war crimes judgements.

The only way to advocate morality is to hold the moral high ground, hence to paraphrase Noam Chomsky "the best way to stop terrorism - stop participating in it”.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah