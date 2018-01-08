Letters: Politics and policitcal correctness

Real facts

AFTER the Helena M Cornett from Buderim letter Saturday I just need to enlighten her about the real facts of life.

Helena asks what my complaints are?

Surely she has a grasp of the English language where I project my grievances to those who need a rev up.

It is quite obvious I have upset her beloved LNP but on every occasion I have had a need to do so.

As for my efforts in life, I sought no financial gain from more than 20 years of human resource advocacy.

I have also given multiple years of free public service in administration of sports such as junior soccer, senior rugby league, wave skiing, gymnastics at a state level in New South Wales.

I only tell this to satisfy your false direction as to my community bona fides, how does yours stack up in the unpaid arena of life, Helena?

My time was free while the people I write about are a paid entity.

Let's look at the facts as to those I have written about.

1. Robert Messenger was a good advocate for Wide Bay but quit the LNP because they did not represent the area, they ignored it but the people voted him out because they did not like the member not being in the LNP.

2. The people voted Stephen Bennett in who was found wanting by an inquiry because he divulged confidential committee information to the LNP lobbyists.

I will never trust him, ever.

3. 23 years of Paul Neville as Hinkler member and not even a bridge built in the electorate. To this day we have the worst section of the Bruce Highway, neglected for 30 years.

Now because we have Keith Pitt, a self-confessed sook who admitted he refused two ministerial promotions because if he could not be a full minister he did not want the job.

Funny, last year the NewsMail editor praised him because he believed being an assistant trade minister would do great things for Bundaberg and Hinkler.

Now he refused the position and I have not heard one cross word about the matter. Come on Craig, man up and give him a blast.

Keith Pitt has actually refused to represent the electorate to his full capacity and should quit.

4. We have the Bantam for Bundaberg, Mr Batt who was on council for eight years and deputy mayor. He did nothing of merit, nothing. I will bet a penny to the pound he will not do anything this term either.

You were correct in saying Bundaberg has had good things happen over the last couple of years but that train has left with Leanne Donaldson.

Labor poured money into Bundaberg and the voters said they did not want any more, simple.

Here are the facts Helena, 30 years under federal LNP, not one bridge and our section of the Bruce a death trap.

The LNP have been in power for the last 5/6 years and no money from Mr Pitt.

All state and federal members here and adjoining seats and both state and federal governments will be Labor next year.

The LNP delivered nothing in power so tell me dear, what does the future look like to you?

Of course I complain, take those rose coloured glasses off and have a reality check.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Infrastructure call

WITH the Deputy Prime Minister now being Minister for Infrastructure, at last we should see the Federal Government building hundred plus dams, inland rail and a very fine Bruce Highway, as they LNP has promised for the last 20 years.

There can be no excuses from Mr Joyce now that he is the minister.

Hopefully he can unfreeze the malaise that has paralysed this government`s infrastructure achievements for the term and a half since Abbott's election win in 2013.

Failure to do so will surely condemn Joyce and the LNP as big talkers who deliver no results.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

PC madness

SO THE bureaucrats running the Commonwealth Games have been infected or indoctrinated in extreme political correctness with the release of the volunteers handbook, Game Shapers.

The handbook instructs the 15,000 volunteers to only use gender-neutral words so as to not offend these people who have made life choices different to the main stream population.

This means that the words, ladies and gentlemen or boys and girls are absolute taboo along with other gender description words that are currently used.

In other words pander to the minority.

Should my Dinosaur memory serve me correctly this type of gender-neutral nonsense was experimented with way back in the '80s and it then obviously failed.

I would have thought that the only gender-neutral person was one that was involved in the process of changing sex, whilst the rest of us were male or female, man or woman etcetera, etcetera.

I have lived all my life with the fact that I am a male and my title is Mr, I use a male toilet and always will whilst they still exist.

I am totally against mixed sex wards in public hospitals andsupport the fact that we are created in different sexes for a reason.

So all you new trendy supporters of this gender-neutral propaganda just remember that no matter what you want to believe there are two different birth sexes, female being one and male being the other.

This fact can not be nature altered so toughen up and accept this situation.

As one obtains age, maturity and the wisdom that goes with it, you take offence at any minority viewpoint that is pushed with great gusto by its supporters whilst the silent majority remains exactly that, silent and is expected to change their lifetime outlook to match the minority.

So yes I am a proud dinosaur that believes in the old saying "sticks and stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me" and as far as political correctness goes, shove it down the toilet where it belongs, you choice male or female ... make it whilst they still exist.

C BROWN

Burnett Downs