LETTERS: Politics and local government

Responsible view

I AM accustomed to reading the very regular, pro-conservative views of correspondent Lex Roberts, but his contribution (NM 25/03) in relation the Christchurch tragedy must not go without confronting and refuting.

Mr Roberts' premise is that this terrible event is down to one person who acted solely and whose actions were not influenced by others.

Of course, this is blatantly wrong as none of us live or act in a vacuum, but that our opinion and actions are continually shaped by others, as indeed Mr Roberts attempts to presumably do with his letters.

In the days that followed this mass killing, community leaders and politicians of all stripes (apart from Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party), disagreed with the views of Mr Roberts by accepting there is a special responsibility on all to not use "hate speech”, particularly so as to influence others.

It is unfortunate however, that so many media commentators see this as their particular perverse strategy to manufacture ratings, without consideration of the effect it may be have on vulnerable individuals.

Mr Roberts criticised Boundary Rider, Ben Turnbull's opinion piece "Inside politics of fear” (NM 23/03) on this issue, but I found his article to be refreshing in that it very cogently and astutely presented the problem as he saw it as "Our politicians seem to enjoy creating a culture of fear between immigrants and Australians ... as us and them”.

Mr Turnbull also proposed a solution that "we can no longer accept the fear political leaders tell us...”, and while it may not suit Mr Roberts preferred political conservative views, he and Australia would be well-advised to take up Mr Turnbull's suggestion so to "... live in not only a better country but a more harmonious world”.

Well said.

ALLAN COOK

Bundaberg

Greater choice

AT THE last Local Government elections (March 2016) every Bundaberg Regional Council's (BRC) 64,228 eligible voter was given the opportunity to choose the person they wanted to be their mayor.

I wholeheartedly agree with that impartial structure.

However it beggars belief that these same voters weren't granted the same privilege of electing each and every one of the other 10 councillor candidates?

Instead they had to settle to vote for only who would campaign in their own divisional area (some that even can be circumnavigated on a pushbike), unlike the mayoral candidate who had no choice but to cover the whole of the BRC area.

In plain English, where is the fairness that the mayoral candidate had to sell him/herself to the entire electorate in exchange for our votes, whereas the others had to solicit votes from only a tenth of the electorate in order to be on 'our' payroll?

When elected, the successful candidates became our elected representatives (councillors) and had to make at times some mighty big decisions on matters, some being extremely controversial, that spread throughout the entire electorate presumably and hopefully were in the best interest for all of us.

As a consequence of this I fervently believe that each and every eligible voter at BRC's Local Government election next year (2020) should be permitted to vote for all councillor candidates given that when they are successful they may make monumental decisions that could determine our lifestyles.

In conclusion, I simply want to have a say in who I want to make major decisions on my behalf - not just the mayor and one other councillor.

BILL LOUDON

Bargara