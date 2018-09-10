LETTERS: Politics a hot debate topic among readers

POLITICAL MESS: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy leader of the Liberal party Josh Frydenberg following the leadership spill. A letter writer says voters are turning back to Labor.

Watch and learn, PM

IN ANCIENT battles the centre was often a thin screen designed to draw the enemy in to be outflanked by the substantial wings.

The LNP can win the next federal election if it eschews contesting the illusory centre.

It must first recognise that the Labor base is also split between the welded-on, dominant, disgruntled, traditional working class on the other.

Why on earth would any coal miner or worker in a real power station or smelter or any heavy industry still vote for a Labor Party whose ruling faction regards them as deplorables and threatens their very jobs with its ridiculous energy policies?

Granted some working class voters have shifted to minor parties for this very reason but their preferences return to Labor because the LNP scares them even more.

Losing the car industry was a tragic mistake.

Allowing penalty rates to be stripped from the low-paid workers was another.

Whilst ever the LNP believes helping its business base can only come at the expense of the working class it is no chance of re-election.

In the US, the genius of president Trump has been to enact policies that advance the interests of American businesses and workers in tandem.

Trump is Howard's battlers on steroids.

His policies are always transactional.

Firms given tax cuts and affordable energy are expected to hire more Americans and pay them fairly.

Those who think they can have a free lunch find a president who comes down on them like a ton of bricks.

That Trump's approval rating, despite all the mud thrown, has improved since his election shows that voters who might have liked his policies just couldn't conceive of a leader who would keep his campaign promises.

Our new prime minister should watch and learn.

PETER WILLIAMS

Childers

Political distraction

AS A reminder, I'm a One Nation member so I don't align myself to either the Coalition or the Opposition and the Greens, but I am tired of the distraction that continues in Federal Parliament.

What annoys me is Labor and the Greens methodology is to win at all costs, even at the expense on dealing with important issues such as immigration, foreign aid and the drought.

These parties play like Samson knocking over the pillars of the Philistine temple.

They destroy government at our expense so they can remodel their empires.

The hypocrisy in moving real issues off the table to target the legitimacy of an elected politician, even when the appropriate governing body of the law advises that there is no smoking gun, does nothing to help Australia.

Labor has a poor memory on political eligibility and was found out recently on citizenship matters.

Similarly members of my own party were.

I hope other voters are also tired of the diatribe that continues from the attack dogs and left-minded front and start to consider alternative options such as One Nation that work tirelessly towards fixing issues that affect us the voters.

LEX ROBERTS

Bundaberg

Thank you

IT HAS been fantastic to see individuals, local communities and businesses united to tackle one of the worst droughts on record.

There's one thing that unites us when there's a crisis.

Australians want to dig in and help.

We would like to thank everyone across the state who has taken time to support farmers, their families and others in our local communities in this terrible drought.

Recently in some areas of Queensland, there has been a little rain, though it has hardly wet the surface.

It is going to be a long, hard road ahead for farmers and our rural communities, so it's uplifting to see so many people sticking together and lending a hand through these tough times.

While droughts place emotional strains on people who rely on the land to make a living, farmers have been telling our volunteers that it means the world to them that so many Australians want to help out.

Drought-affected farmers are showing remarkable strength, coping with determination in the face of huge hardships.

Financial assistance is available: farmers can go to the Country Women's Association website and fill out a simple form: www.qcwa.org.au.

JUDY SLATYER

CEO Australian Red Cross

Joy Coulson, President, Queensland Country Women's Association