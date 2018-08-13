LETTERS: Plastic bag madness

In the wake of the ban on single use plastic bages, Letter writer Diane Styles has questioned recycling practices.

Plastic bag madness

BANNING plastic single use bags is a joke when there is so much more now that you can not put into your recycling bin.

Councils now do not allow plastic trays in recycling bins, so where do they go?

Into your rubbish bin which goes into landfill ,and how much longer do they take to break down than a bag?

Well a bag takes from 10-1000 years to break down.

Plastic trays, bottles etc up to 1000 years.

55 per cent of recyclables ends up in landfill and only 33 per cent ends up recycled.

The rest ends up as rubbish along roadsides or dumped ... and ends up in our oceans

The supermarkets now pack the majority of meat in thick plastic trays and a lot of vegetables. What happened to the thin black cardboard, plastic lined trays? Sauces now come in plastic bottles.

What happened to glass?

So do we stop buying these items from the supermarkets to send a message?

I know, I for one will now be buying my meat from the local butchers and only fruit and vegetables that are loose.

DIANE STYLES,

Childers

We expected more

IT IS about time Mr Pitt decided he needed to do something for the people he was elected to represent.

For the past six years he has sat back and done little for his constituents.

Now, with an election around the corner, he finally realises he needs to do something about the unemployment in Hinkler.

Finally it seems he has found a scheme that has been in operation for 2½ years that is designed to promote jobs.

The Regional City deal has been around since April 2016.

Come on Mr Pitt you can do better than that can't you - 2 ½ years to get a petition organised? Why hasn't he been out there sooner, since the inception of this scheme, fighting to bring it to Hinkler.

Really isn't it a bit too late when you have had now two terms, yes two terms to bring this to a head.

Despite him being the Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister and his party in government, this is the first we hear about any real push to do something.

Really, we want action not a reaction to the concerns of Hinkler's constituents.

It is the job of our elected representatives to be constantly fighting for schemes like this that bring benefits to our regions.

He has had over two years to bring this scheme to fruition and only now he highlights the urgency and puts out a petition.

RICHARD PASCOE,

Robertson St, Bundaberg

Farmers forgotten

THE Our Say editorial column (NewsMail 10/08) focused on the horrific drought that our country presently is in the grip of.

The editor sounded out his amazement at the speed of the public response to help our country cousins by gifting important essentials, food for starving animals, money etc through countless fundraiser's all over our country.

The drought of course has been around for an extended period and has taken a huge toll on our farmers both financially and mentally.

These are the genuine Aussies who provide us all with that vital commodity we know as food, without them we would all perish.

On reflection of the sudden speed in which we have all become involved made me ask myself why.

The answer that quickly came to mind was:

Did we get sick and tired of waiting for our politicians through our government to lead the way by giving a major hand to help our own, when it is super fast at throwing money and help to other countries or millions of dollars to minor pressure groups and others?

Our farmers actually have a political party, the Nationals to represent them.

The leader of the party is Michael McCormack who also holds the high office of Deputy Prime Minister.

They have 16 members in the House of Representatives and six senators so as a party they have significant numbers.

This makes one ask what is their purpose or better still why have they been silent about the plight of the people that they are supposed to represent.

Is it because they are, in general terms, in safe blue ribbon seats where they don't have to perform, as the farm folk will keep on voting for them whilst laboring under the misapprehension that these individuals are looking after their needs?

Well the fact of the matter is that all the real help is coming from all over Australia, from the major cities and regional areas from real people like you and me, whilst the Canberra mob think it is more important to give a $444 million grant to save the Barrier reef and untold millions given away to other countries.

Talk about priorities? Parts of Queensland have been in drought for over six years.

R. HENDERSON,

Sharon