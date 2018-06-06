LETTERS: Peter Dutton commended

MORE COVERAGE: Letter writer Frederick F Archer has taken a light-hearted approach as he questions the amount of media dedicated to the State of Origin in the lead up to last night's opening game.

Overhaul needed

THE actions of the unelected Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) really needs an extensive overhaul by our politicians.

My heart went out to the Aylward family protesting over the actions of the AAT who overturned twice the appeal allowing the murderer of his daughter and son-in-law to remain in our country when he was put up for deportation.

It would be a bitter pill to have seen these very overpaid public servants arriving at the luxury resort where 300 members of the AAT arrived for a three day talk fest costing the taxpayer $500,000 for their 'conference retreat', knowing that his grandchildren will be without parents because of the decision they made four and half years before.

This tribunal has a history of saving scores of murderers, rapists, paedophiles, armed robbers and drug dealers from deportation from those trying to gain citizenship or protection visas.

Who can forget the fake Iranian refugees who pleaded protection but once on our protection visas and benefits went back to Iran to holiday.

I commend Peter Dutton and his ministerial and Immigration officials for trying to deport those who seek to dupe and scheme their way into our country.

Eighty-one cases, personally argued by ministerial delegates and thousands more presented by immigration officials have been overturned by this tribunal.

Bill Shorten thinks Peter Dutton has too much power in these decisions and supports the AAT.

This is disgraceful for a power hungry opposition leader to play politics and put our community at risk for the green vote.

The unions want employers to go to jail when anybody dies on their watch, perhaps the AAT need to be accountable and accept responsibility for any adverse decisions they make that impact our community.

JANE-ANNE SMITH

Avoca

Farmers forgotten

IRRIGATION electricity tariffs in Queensland have risen a minimum of 136 per cent over the past decade, and for some more than 200 per cent, while CPI has increased by just 24 per cent over the same period.

Yet in last week's QCA decision, applauded by the State Government, we did not even see a one per cent relief in irrigation and some business tariffs.

So farming families are punished and ignored once again.

In a nutshell:

Headline usage tariffs for residential (households) and small businesses fall by 2.3 and 4.6 per cent respectively. Time of use usage tariffs, residential (households) and small businesses, fall by 2.5 and 7.4 per cent respectively.

Irrigation tariffs are unchanged.

The key driver of the lower residential and small business tariffs "are network costs and renewable energy target (RET) related costs. For most tariffs and customers, network costs have declined. Wholesale energy costs have also declined. These decreases in network and wholesale energy costs have been partially offset by higher RET related costs” (QCA report).

Given these changes it is extremely disappointing that transitional irrigation tariffs have not also been reduced.

Many irrigators face further bill increases in excess of another 50 per cent when they are forced on to standard tariffs mid-2020.

Farming families are small business people that happen to farm, yet get no price drop, just more unsustainable pain.

KERRY LATTER

Chief executive officer

Canegrowers Mackay

More, please

WHY was there so little reporting on the State of Origin?

Admittedly most publications featured some reference on their front page and TV stations used it as a lead story.

Then after little more than a third to a half of the available space was given over to trivia such as multiple volcano eruptions, church sex scandals or the chance of a nuclear war between North Korea and the US.

Even when reporting on Barnaby Joyce's son journalists failed to mention which team the boy followed.

Some people may argue that the game's result will not mean the end of our world but who would want to live on if our team lost?

Devote all your paper's time and energy please in future to tell us about the only thing that really matters, the State of Origin

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Sob story

SO BARNABY Joyce is rolling out the sob stuff again.

Well might St Paul have written "A politician should be blameless, the husband of one wife”. Or he might have said " a father” or "a lawyer”. What he actually wrote is in 1 Timothy 2:2.

NENE BUCKLAND

Childers