LETTERS: Pensioners shouldn't have to fork out cash to drive

Seniors are forking out a heap just to stay on the road, a reader says.

Seniors are forking out a heap just to stay on the road, a reader says.

Where's the money?

MANY of us are too old to stand for parliament, but I would love to see a person whose first priority is pensioners.

It should be someone who is independent of the major parties.

He or she should be an independent focusing on aged pensioners.

It should appeal to all ages as they will be pensioners one day and relish the voice of a like minded independent.

The question on most pensioner's lips seem to be "where does all the money go?"

If you drive a motor vehicle you should be interested in where a surprisingly amount of our pension goes.

Although we're not burning up the tar we still pay for traffic improvements, which means more highways for the busy commuter.

Look at these figures and compare them with your own:

• Registration $580 a year

• Driving licence $81

• Comprehensive insurance $624

• Petrol (approximately) $500

• Yearly service $200

That's a total of $ 1985, which equates to $80 a fortnight from your pension, excluding tyres etc.

That's a lot of money taken from us for a large group of old people who don't drive a lot.

Why should we subsidise the busy road users?

John Scarbrow, Hanbury St



Grubby politics

AS SIR Humphrey said: "Never set up an inquiry unless you know in advance what its findings will be".

He also said inquiries should be headed by "sound chaps" who would ensure the result the government wants.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's in-house sports rorts inquiry seems to follow the Yes Prime Minister script to the letter.

While announcing Bridget MeKenzie's resignation as Agriculture Minister and Deputy Leader of the Nationals on Sunday, Morrison went on to tell us that standards are about accountability.

So that being the case why doesn't he practice what he preaches by being point blank about his own accountability and release the full contents of the new advice he selectively quoted from, which is completely at odds with the auditor general's assessment of the sports grants program?

Now McKenzie has gone, then so should Morrison. I think the most recent revelations show that he must've been involved in the McKenzie sports rorts himself.

At the very least he must have known about the sports rorts. As a leader responsible for enforcing his much-vaunted "ministerial code of conduct", he took no action to stop (the sports rorts).

Scott Morrison's God-given "miracle" election in 2019 is starting to look more like grubby politicking.

I'm sure no self-respecting God would want to be associated with this aspect of the Coalition's election victory.

Bill Loudon, Bargara

True journalism

RE: ANDREW Bolt (NM, 30/1).

The current sports rorts saga is attracting opinion from across the spectrum.

But the burning question for me is not what is being said but who is saying it.

There have been some people in the past who have accused Andrew Bolt of having at the very least, conservative views.

While I have not always agreed with everything that Andrew Bolt has said it is refreshing to know that there are still commentators out there that write without fear or favour.

After all isn't that what true journalism is supposed to be all about?

Michael Wouters, Bundaberg