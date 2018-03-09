LETTERS: Now's not the time to get rid of guns

Guns are not the problem, says a letter writer.

Guns are not the problem, says a letter writer. Contributed

Now is not the time to disarm

SCHOOL massacres by crazed gunmen are happening on a frequent basis in the US.

All too often there are reports of another sickening scene of a madman gunning down everyone in his path, be they students or teachers.

In a bid to put a stop to this violence and murder, there are calls for the US to adopt Australia's gun laws, put in place after Port Arthur, as the answer to gun violence in America.

Supporters of this idea claim that Australia's gun laws are successful and Australia is a safer place because of it. Is that right?

While I am appalled at all this senseless violence, I would point out that banning the ownership of guns will not stop the crazies from going on a killing spree.

Only the common sense, law-abiding gun owners end up with no guns, while the crazies and crims will still keep theirs.

Using Australia as a example, violent crime has increased.

Since Port Arthur, while there hasn't been another mass shooting on that scale, hardly a day goes by where a gangland killing isn't carried out or some nut goes on a rampage, holding police off in a stand-off.

What needs to be done is to have paper checks and balances in place to stop people with mental problems etc from obtaining guns in the first place.

Also, police should be armed with guns, not tasers, and with all these dangerous nutters around and the extreme violence they are prepared to use, the police should shoot if all else fails.

Having a ban on guns won't stop the determined criminal. They can make their own guns and ammo if need be.

This is not the time to disarm. We are living in an increasingly dangerous world. Violence is increasing and nations are spending up big on armaments for war.

We need to be ready.

MELVYN CHALMERS

South Kolan

Media hypocritical over bullying

THOU shalt not bully - unless, of course, it is the media instigating or promoting bullying.

In light of all the bullying stories floating throughout all forms of media, including our own NewsMail publishing "how to stop bullying” articles, I find it hypocritical the media itself continues to bully, either unintentionally or intentionally.

One example of those being bullied by the media is Schapelle Corby.

She is continually referred to in print or television as "convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby”.

You would have to live under a rock if you hadn't heard her name before.

She has done the time. Why does the media continue to denigrate her with the extra title?

Derryn Hinch was convicted three times with crimes but he is not referred to as "three-time convicted politician Derryn Hinch”. Why the double standard?

A second example of media promoting bullying is airing of reality television shows where there is always someone being bullied to the point of crying.

Ratings obviously are more important than setting a proper example to young people that bullying is not entertainment.

Finally, the Barnaby Joyce saga.

While not a good look, who cares about his personal life - the media has taken great effort to lampoon his actions, including the NewsMail.

Politicians have to wear that but his family doesn't. Imagine you are one of his kids and you see your father portrayed in that light.

Bullying is everywhere and everyone at sometime has been guilty of doing it, including the media.

So while the media continues to ride the high moral ground on the issue, maybe editors, producers and writers can use your strength or influence in driving the news and look at your role in stopping or promoting bullying.

LEX ROBERTS

Avoca