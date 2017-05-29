LETTERS: Not being in Hinkler, 'ridiculous'

NO GOOD: A letter writer wants to be part of the Federal seat of Hinkler, not Flynn.

Electorate change

I WISH to say all of us in Tantitha, Sharon and other areas close to Bundaberg feel the same way about being in Flynn.

It is ridiculous.

Since Mr O'Dowd has been elected, to my knowledge he hasn't been seldom sighted.

I have rung his office on two occasions but he was always away and I never heard any more about my concern.

I tried Keith Pitt's office but even though my concern was an Australian-wide one I was told Mr Pitt wouldn't see me.

I filled in a survey once of Mr O'Dowd's and asked if people in our area could have some consultation time, maybe a mobile office to Gin Gin and closer on occasion, but of course, nothing happened.

It is ridiculous to think that he has offices in both Gladstone and Emerald and we are left out.

He cannot count on support if he doesn't give any to this area.

AUDREY HENDERSON

Sharon

Utopia

FIRST we had the LNP Headmaster Tim Nicolls making silly accusations about the lack of flood mitigation and now we have his deputy Deb Frecklington joining the chorus of party doomsayers carrying out un-researched and un-factual comments regarding infrastructure spending.

Might I remind the LNP that when they were in government all they accomplished was to destroy the livelihoods of many public servants by conducting employment executions, the only end result of this was destroying families.

They also went about dismantling many regional services in the name of progressive cost reduction.

When it came to infrastructure spending it was minimal and the promises made at election time were totally dependant of the sale of our assets.

The main effect on our city was to sell our port.

Well, thankfully we rejected that plan at the election box.

By some freakish ability our so called "do-nothing government” has not sold any of our assets, including the port and is carrying out many infrastructure projects with particular emphasis on roads and transport.

That fact is evidenced by any motorist or truck driver who drives on our main roads.

They are carrying out a what can we afford analysis on spending which is the prudent thing to do.

Once again the LNP is making accusations accusing the government of cutting $4billion each year on infrastructure spending so I ask the deputy where her figures come from and more importantly where are these funds located.

Maybe the LNP will eventually obtain enough nous to turn on the lights and work out that we voters are fed up with their stone age type of whingeing and un-truths.

They can then emerge into our world where we expect all of our politicians to work for the common good and that of course is us.

Utopia you say.

R. HENDERSON

Sharon

Terror vigilance

THE latest terror events are becoming standard place for most people.

There is nothing right with any motive or at least any argument to justify any action or belief that can vilify these barbaric actions.

For me, I look to avoid being any part of the news regarding terrorism.

I have recently retired from the military after 32 years of service and have returned home to my hometown.

For the folks of Bundy that think any of these terrorism events can't happen here, you are being naive.

I was in Maloney's supermarket off Elliott Heads Rd the other day, when a well dressed young man walked in.

He had a gun belt with side arm and cuffs.

I assumed he was an undercover officer.

Surprisingly, no one took a second look at the man.

Myself, unshaved and early morning shabby, met eyes with him.

I immediately observed the weapon and thought the logical but wondered why there was no badge or why he would need the full combat kit.

The point of my rave is that when something seems abnormal, it should be questioned.

I didn't question it and was keen to get out of the shop.

In hindsight I should have asked him to identify himself to give me some assurance that he was genuine.

But after 32 years, I thought I was being over-reactive.

The Manchester incident happened the next day.

So now again, am I being hypersensitive to strange and abnormal events?

Folks, sometimes things don't seem right.

If you think it's odd, alert the authorities.

I didn't contact the Queensland Police to ask what the normal procedures for undercover officers entering public facilities bearing weapons are.

Maybe next time I will ask the officer for identification.

I believe I have the right and probably should have the other day.

LEX ROBERTS

Kensington Grove