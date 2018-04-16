LETTERS: No time for 'language porn'

NOT ON: A letter writer says swearing on TV should be labelled as "language porn".

Standards drop

"F--- Jesus Peter Dutton etc" as quoted from a news sheet in ABC's Media Watch, April 9, was bad enough, then the same item used again on the ABC's Mad as Hell made me realise how far we have descended into disrespect for all we originally held as precious.

This does not mean this deliberate foul language is right or has to be accepted as being the new society norm. It is an acquired habit.

You would not expect professionals eg. teachers or doctors to use such language during a normal work time.

Older adults may have parents who they never heard using bad language.

My father lived to 96 and was a railway station master and I never heard him use a swear word.

If this is to be an example of free speech, are we going to treat other cultures and minorities in the same disrespectful manner?

Yes I could turn off the TV but I pay with taxes for ABC TV.

I could use the same argument when viewing vandals spray-painting public property.

I don't have to look, just ignore it, however this does not work in our society.

We have abandoned respect for our parents and our basic Christian beginnings and are now being asked to accept foul language as normal.

It is time to realise if we want "our Australia", we all need to do more to lift our standards and speak up, instead of meekly accepting this descent into foul toilet-standard language chaos. Society, be it children or adults, should not be subjected to this language without serious warning.

So to cater for common foul-mouthed individuals, let's label this type of program content "language porn" so normal viewers can change channels or turn the TV off as many are already doing... or go to paid TV!

LEIGH EVANS

Bundaberg

Pollie promotion

PLEASE accept this letter as a challenge to publish on the Your Say page (NM, 7/4, Guardian 12/4).

I have just experienced the greatest load of LNP promotion that has ever been published by this newspaper group by its new editor.

Adam Wratten has been in town for five minutes and it is easy to see why the Rockhampton Bulletin journalist won this promotion.

The NewsMail has long been a bastion for the LNP but under prior editors has tended to mask this affection, but not new kid on the block Adam.

One would have thought that he would have spent just a little bit of time looking into the past performances of our three members before gifting them the rails run, like the Andrew Bolt method. In the editorial he tells us how fortunate we are to have such a fine body of men that are performing an immaculate job.

He sounds like a campaign director pumping up his team.

Why don't you look into their performances or should I say the lack of, it just might shock you.

Ask them the magic question what have they done about flood mitigation.

Well Adam, you are entitled to your personal preferences as an individual, but as the editor of your publications does it make any sense in alienating half of your readers and subscribers, especially when there is not an election on the horizon.

Remember, these attitudes can create a negative response to the voters when the time comes.

Or is it that you want to show all of us non believers that the way forward is to run bullying tactics at 100 miles an hour from the word go.

You have gained a promotion as the newly appointed editor and can be shown the door very quickly by the Murdoch machine when your figures start to decline.

Why don't you follow your predecessors and adopt a subtle approach rather than the "bull at a gate" method that you have adopted since you arrived in our town.

C BROWN

Burnett Downs

Editor's note:

THANK you C Brown for taking the time to share your thoughts.

My political beliefs are not party based, but focused on getting the best results for this region.

I honestly believe both major parties have let regional Queensland down over a long period of time, at both state and federal level.

Having said that I am seeing signs they are beginning to recognise that.

The article I wrote about the local members was centred on the fact I believe the majority of people who get into politics are well intentioned and genuinely work hard to help other people.

I make no apologies for calling this as I see it.

I have been impressed by the elected representatives here.

That doesn't mean this paper will not hold to account the people that are fortunate enough to represent us in the corridors of power.

Support will be given to those who earn it and deliver results.

It is the policies that are offered up and what these means for our region that I care about.

We all want a better go for Bundaberg.