Letters: NDIS, cyclists and politics

TAXING ISSUE: We're paying for enough as it is, says a letter writer.

TAXING ISSUE: We're paying for enough as it is, says a letter writer. Michaela O'Neill/174647

NDIS concern

IWC has worked closely with participants, typically face to face, since taking on the local area co-ordinator role in April 2017.

Our team is committed to providing people with disability choice and control over their lives, and providing necessary supports to those in need.

All service providers in our region have been provided with the information they require to raise any issues or concerns with the NDIA, which has been responsive.

IWC has had very positive responses to the NDIS since the roll-out.

By offering choice and flexibility, this scheme is improving lives of hundreds of people in the Bundaberg area already, many of whom have not received support before.

Any participant or plan nominee who has questions about a plan is welcome at the IWC's Barolin St office, where we have a team of trained NDIS planners available though the week.

IWC spokesman

Bundaberg

Amazing change

IT GIVES me a great deal of self satisfaction to note that many letter writers of political letters are curtailing their contents following my suggestions they do so.

Some which should be 200 words long are now only 2000, a remarkable shortening.

Oddly, the authors' bias still shows strongly.

Thank you, political hacks, for heeding my advice.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Deception

THE Turnbull government seems likely to play the nation for mugs again, having reduced aged pensions in the last budget, they are now talking about restoring some of this reduction and grandly describing it as an increase.

This is a typical tactic of the LNP and will be seen as slight of hand deception by the long-suffering public.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Cyber bullying

WHAT type of human does this to the young and vulnerable?

To me it seems so pointless and stamps the perpetrator as a low class uncaring moron who get their kicks from causing extreme hurt.

Therefore I say those that cause a young child or adolescent to commit suicide in this way, treat them as true criminals and charge them with murder.

For that is what they have done, caused a life to terminate.

There are far too many excuses today in those court rooms and far too many judges reluctant to really get the message across.

Another point. Stop covering up the guilty.

Show their faces to the world. Forget this idiotic politically correct crap that is really only a gag by the government.

P LATHAM

Bundaberg

No bike rego

IT WAS interesting to read in the letters, varying opinions concerning cyclists.

There's many different views, and some dumb ones, like calling for bicycle registration.

Bikes, like mobile phones, are often discarded when owners get sick of them.

One writer asked why riders are allowed to ride two abreast?

The law states that two are only allowed abreast when one cyclist is overtaking another.

I can sympathise with the truck driver who saw a bike occupying a lane while a B-double approached.

I have travelled thousands of kilometres over many years and many on country roads.

At times the road edge only allowed a few centimetres between me and passing traffic, but I'm here to tell the story.

Like any vehicle you travel to the conditions.

Except for the odd truckie most are good drivers.

Maybe bike riders need to take a closer look at their behaviour and improve their road craft.

As for registering bikes, don't we have enough taxes?

Will they next want to tax fresh air?

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin