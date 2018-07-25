LETTERS: Naysayers at it again on Bargara high-rise

LEAVE IT: It's fitting ex-HMAS Tobruk came to rest on her starboard side, says a reader.

I WAS appalled to receive a leaflet in my mailbox regarding the proposed nine-storey apartment block in Bargara. This was offensive propaganda, delivering the "No to Nine Storeys” group's ideals which have no grasp on reality.

The naysayers are at it again - trying to expand the plethora of lost opportunities for our region, which continues to have massive unemployment and disadvantage.

Do they understand how much damage they are causing to our reputation as a place of investment?

"The turtles won't like the lights,” they say.

There are many architectural options that would shield the building, but these seem to be ignored. I don't speak "turtle”, and I presume the vocal minority don't either, but can light from high-rise apartments be any more intrusive than parties of tourists roaming round the beaches shining torches in the poor creatures' faces and up their clackers?

"We are the next Noosa / Byron Bay and don't want to be the next Gold Coast,” bleat the "no progress” league.

Are they kidding?

We don't have a hope of being any of the above, due to geographic differences (no hinterland, no long panoramas of beach etc) and also due to the demographics of our region - Bundaberg region is a list-leader for many of the wrong reasons.

Where is the strident voice of this vocal minority when Bundaberg region is attempting to address the long-term underpinning issues that continue to plaque our community?

This backward-thinking group has no place in the conversation because it is the future generations who will wear the legacy of inaction.

Bargara sits firmly within the Bundaberg region. It does not belong to a small band of protectionists who have their piece of paradise, thanks very much, and don't want to share with the general rough and scruff.

Bundaberg people WANT investment, because this brings jobs, opportunities, strengthens business resilience and builds diversity of employment through a mothership model that drives ongoing improvement.

So here's my suggestion. Forget nine storeys, let's go 14. It is as expensive to build a six- or nine-storey apartment block as it is to build 14 floors.

In addition, higher density living has been identified as desirable both locally and nationally as a productive use of services and land. But by going up, there also is reduced impact on the wider environment.

This general community has been the silent majority in this conversation to date. It's time for it to be heard, and for the vocal minority to step away and let progress happen.

I also note that the naysayer group want everything declared to them, but none have declared their own conflicts of interest and self-serving agendas.

I urge our councillors to stand up to this style of moth-balling progress, and give our community hope of moving forward.

- Wayne Mulvany, Coral Cove

LET IT BE

IN THE case of ex-HMAS Tobruk, the Tobruk was launched at Tomago Slipway sideways because the river wasn't wide enough for her to be turned once launched.

She was launched starboard side first so that her nose has pointed in the direction she was to be towed to the Newcastle shipyard for final fitting.

Isn't it only fitting that a grand old lady of the sea be left in her final resting place on the starboard side as this is how she entered the water at launching.

Maybe we should have a survey on whether she should stay at rest how she herself wanted.

- G. Kling, Avenell Heights

DIVISION REQUIRED

DIETER Moeckel (NM, 23/07) is entitled under our democracy to have his say on what goes on, well on everything generally, but why would Division 5 constitutes want someone's opinion from Division 3.

Sure we all pay our rates and therefore like to engage with Bundaberg Regional but his piece is similar to us in the state Bundaberg electorate telling that Far North Queensland what they should do.

Progress can't quarantine everything and whatever the Division 5 constituents and the council adopt is their decision, not mine.

I wonder what Division 3 constituents would think if someone like myself rode in on my white horse selling the benefits of a new rifle range near Wonbah.

- Lex Roberts, Avoca

CARE AND COMPASSION

EARLIER this month while visiting my wife at the Mater Hospital I had an odd turn.

A group of nurses promptly had me on a trolley, took a ECG and blood pressure and ordered an ambulance to take me to the cardiac ward at the Frendlies .

Unfortunately, there were no free beds for heart patients so I was kept under observation with constant ECGs and blood pressure monitoring .

My wife back at the Mater also had a low blood pressure reading requiring a transfusion probably to take the spotlight back off of me.

As always the medical staff at both hospitals were caring, considerate and very professional to both of us .

It was the catering which surprised me.

The meals were generous and dare I say it every bit as good as my boss wife cooks.

- Frederick F Archer, Bundaberg