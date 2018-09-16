LETTERS: National athem becomes a hot topic

FOLLOW THE RULES: A letter writer says people shouldn't go against the rules even if they have a moral objection to an issue, another says the anthem needs to be respected.

FOLLOW THE RULES: A letter writer says people shouldn't go against the rules even if they have a moral objection to an issue, another says the anthem needs to be respected. Aisling Brennan

Anthem rules, OK

THE actions of nine-year-old Harper Nielsen recently had many a comment either chastising her or condoning her in relation to her actions regarding the national anthem.

While we could argue all day about her being coached by her parents with their beliefs, or if she was mature enough to formulate her own opinion, only Gods knows.

The true discussion here is, do children at school have to follow the school rules?

Or, in the big picture, do nine-year-olds or anybody have to follow rules?

While rules change to fit society, rules will always be in place.

No rules means anarchy.

Some might think she broke a school rule because it was unfair or discriminatory.

That being the case, maybe she should transfer to another school where there are rules that children don't have to stand or sing the anthem.

In today's world, there are many stories about people breaking rules which generally mean that they end up in jail.

Minor rule breakers might end up with fines, dismissals, or will end up suffering in some way for the rest of their lives.

We learn rules from day one of our birth, subtle rules which will teach us what is good, bad, dangerous or basically what the consequences are if we break a rule.

Not surprisingly, crime starts from breaking rules.

There are many stories where children of all ages are breaking rules and doing whatever they want. Why?

Did they not get guidance along the way from their birth?

Didn't they have parents to teach them about rules?

Or did they say, 'I don't agree with that rule, I'll break it, so what, what are they going to do?'

Not knowing the consequence of breaking rules starts people down the road to being habitual rule breakers and we wonder why the youth of today don't care about others and go down a life of crime.

Remember, a crime only occurs when a rule is broken.

So those of you who are congratulating young Harper for standing up for her, or her parents' principles, she still broke a rule.

Don't cry foul when someone next affects your life by breaking a rule because you support other rule breakers.

Attached are some good links for parents.

www.empoweringparents .com/article/kids-who-ignore -consequences-10-ways-to -make-them-stick.

www.pricelessparenting. com/documents/children dangerouslybreakingrules.

LEX ROBERTS

Bundaberg

It is sacrosanct

AS AN Australian, refusing to stand for this country's national anthem has nothing to do with a right to express an opinion, showing logic and free thought, objecting to racism or misinterpretation or voicing one's differing opinion.

It has everything to do with disrespect, disloyalty and a lack of patriotism.

Regardless, if one dislikes the anthem's wording, tune or meaning, it is Australia's anthem and on that basis alone is sacrosanct.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo

LNP for canegrowers

I HAVE heard loud and clear at public hearings over the past few weeks that support for the Federal Coalition's Sugar Code of Conduct remains rock solid.

I can assure sugarcane growers and their communities that the Liberal National Party will always put their interests first.

We firmly support growers' rights to proper representation and outcomes during negotiations with milling companies who seek to abuse their monopoly power.

The Federal Code of Conduct as well as the state LNP's 2015 sugar marketing laws remain the last lines of defence against Labor's changes to the laws.

Labor refuses to listen to Queenslanders and our vital sugar industry, with both state and federal Labor committed to overturing these protections for our canegrowers.

It's no secret that it's a tough time to be in the sugar business with the low prices due to callous dumping of low-grade sugar on the international market by certain nations.

The Queensland LNP implores the Federal Government to take the toughest possible actions against nations which are hurting our hardworking growers.

Through thick and thin canegrowers can count on the LNP to fight for their rights.

Only the LNP will oppose changes to the sugar marketing laws in this state.

We will continue to support growers and rural communities throughout Queensland.

TONY PERRETT

LNP Shadow Agriculture Minister