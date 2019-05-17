LETTERS: More independent ideas needed

More independent ideas needed

GEE, Mel Chambers, if your letter (NewsMail May 14) was meant to be funny, then you certainly tickled my tummy.

About halfway in your letter you claim to be apolitical, then the rest of your letter you went into Labor as if they were the dark force.

Well, Mel, try this for your funny bone.

If more independents were elected, especially women, the two big parties could then be held to account on a myriad of issues.

A lot of independents are that, because they won't kowtow to a big brother.

They mostly have their ear to the ground, and have great ideas to get Queensland up and running again, especially here in Bundaberg

So get Bundy moving and vote Adrian Wone.

BILL LASSIG,

Bundaberg

Hope beyond grave

I AM a committed Christian. I have been since I was a teenager when I opened my mind, heart, and soul to the living Christ and yielded to His claim upon my life as my Lord and Saviour.

That began a living relationship that is real and has continued for many decades.

So I write from personal knowledge. I know whom I have believed and He is real.

So, as one frail, fallible and mortal human speaking to other humans - we all have one thing in common.

We all know death is certain for each of us.

In my case, it could happen before it happens to most of you.

I am 92 years old and the living Lord in whose person alone is my trust, gives me hope beyond the grave - gives me peace as I pass through the valley of the shadow of death and sheds light for me on the path ahead.

He has blazed the trail by His entering into death, by His bodily rising again and then by His ascending to where He was prior to His becoming a human on earth.

My question to atheists, agnostics, people of other faiths and to those who are simply indifferent, is 'what can you offer me which is better than what I already have?'.

With my goodwill,

ROLAND LENNOX,

Bundaberg

Gardens play area needs to be safer

RECENTLY we had the occasion to visit the Botanical Gardens with our grandchildren.

The youngest was very quickly drawn to the new play area close to the entrance.

As it was holiday time, the area was very well attended with most adult visitors commending the newest council attraction on its design and layout.

There were, however, some suggestions that should be attended to. The most common was the lack of shade area, another was the lack of seating for the adults who were watching their children. There is seating but nowhere near enough.

Whilst these are very valid points, the most alarming of all is the total lack of security fencing where the play area adjoins the roadway and other places.

There is no protection for a child who takes it upon itself to leave the equipment abruptly to recover a runaway ball or toy.

The child involved can run straight out of the area into the path of a approaching vehicle; it is an accident waiting to happen.

Please, council, finish the job and spend a few bucks to turn an 80 per cent effort into a 100 per cent great and safe attraction for all to benefit from, including the children and the adults who would appreciate some shade, somewhere to sit, but most importantly protect our kids' lives.

R. HENDERSON,

Sharon