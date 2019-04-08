LETTERS: Mental health, vegans and the Greens

Young people are not getting enough mental health support, says a reader.

Mental health

WITH some 4000 juveniles hospitalised for self injury surely there must be something seriously lacking in our mental health services?

These children represent a major expense to both their parents and this country. If problems are not rectified at an early age, they could mean a constant drain on our health system for the life of the patient.

More, much more, needs to be done to provide adequate care for all mental sufferers than the little being done.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Vegan pest

JUST when Queensland farmers thought they knew all the species of feral animals were that threaten their livelihoods, another introduced pest from down south has made its way onto their properties.

The dreaded animal activists, fresh from gorging from the Green food troughs and donations from the gullible, this species travels at 100km/h in their petrol-driven chariots while snacking on mung bean sanbos and emission-free fruit.

Crossing paddocks with ease, this pest attacks its prey in the safety of the swarm, with vile language and self-righteousness.

This pest does not fear its prey or even the fences (rules) placed in front of it.

Thankfully the farmer now has help from the Queensland Labor Queen who has now introduced a new magic pesticide that supposed will control the bug.

The Queen has a vested interest in controlling this outbreak because her monarchy relies on this pest to control the other animal, the LNPasauris.

LEX ROBERTS

Avoca

Greens chaos

IT LOOKS like the Greens' ultimate goal is to destroy our economy.

While we try and make money from our coal exports, and with many countries increasing their coal-fired power plants, the Greens want to close our own power plants and future mines like Adani.

Where is the Greens' alternative water supply for times of drought?

They are stopping the construction of new dams, e.g., Wolffdene and Traveston.

The congested M1 Gold Coast motorway is due to save the koala which closed the eastern corridor motorway that would have been efficient for motorist travelling Brisbane to the Gold Coast. The overcrowded trains give no relief for commuters.

How will old solar and wind powered generators be disposed of when their lifespan is finished and the latter using 500 tonnes of concrete per pole?

Electric cars aren't the answer because the national grid will become overloaded and blackouts will result.

Unless the grand plans are trialled on a small scale to gauge feasibility, chaos will be the result.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin

Big thanks

SHOUT out to Candice Maree and the team at ANP. I just moved out of a rental property through them and they were amazing the whole time and through the vacate process.

Very pleased, thumbs up to them.

GABRIELLE CARRUTHERS

Bundaberg

Hard worker

YOUNG girl who works at the Coffee Club at Stockland.

She was moving so fast and getting things done so quickly I nearly got whiplash watching her.

Such a hard and polite worker. Wish I got her name.

DONNA DONBA

Bundaberg