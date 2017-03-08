Letters: Marketing ploy for charities

GREED: A letter writer is concerned marketing companies have taken hold of charities and money isn't being properly dispersed.

Women in trouble

GIVEN that International Women's Day was celebrated this week (Put women on par with men, 8/3) it seems like the perfect time to draw attention to the tragic plight of so many females worldwide.

Because of their reproductive abilities, these unfortunate females are condemned to lives of intense suffering.

Sows quite literally go mad inside their body-hugging metal and concrete crates.

Treated as mere breeding machines, they are never permitted to interact with or nurture their beloved babies.

Battery hens endure unimaginable suffering in small wire cages in which they can barely move.

Dairy cows are compelled to endure the pain of giving birth each year, only to endure the far greater pain of having their beloved babies torn from their side within hours of birth.

Would any of us women like to be treated this way? Of course we wouldn't, so isn't it time we stood up for our "sisters” and demanded an end to this cruel exploitation of females?

A good way to start, of course, is to refuse to support these cruel industries with our consumer dollars.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk

Electric review

MAY I suggest that you publish a full article concerning the Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car recently donated to the council for evaluation.

With a range of 100km, it would be an ideal vehicle for my wife and I as rarely do we leave the city area.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Time to exercise

I AM writing to your newspaper to specifically ask readers to demand that more action is taken to promote exercise in Australia.

Shocking figures show 3.2 million children are not doing enough exercise to meet health guidelines. It's enough children to fill 6400 jumbo jets.

Twenty-five per cent five to 17-year-olds are overweight.

My organisation - the not-for-profit Confederation of Australian Sport - is asking the Federal Government to develop a new national campaign to unlock the real potential of Australian sport.

Readers can help by asking their local MP to find out what they are doing about this issue and why more isn't being done.

The reality is 14 million Australians now don't meet physical activity guidelines. The scale of the issue is simply massive.

Conversely, if we saw a 15% jump in the number of people meeting guidelines within five years - as the result of a new national campaign - much would change.

Thousands of lives would be saved.

Millions of dollars to the Australian economy would be saved.

A cross-sector approach involving the health, education and sport sectors is needed to ensure success, and much of this work has already be completed.

We cannot afford not to act.

We have been working in the field for 30 years and we know there has been a decline in physical activity in schools.

The bottom line is we need leadership from the government on this issue.

Part of our frustration is that we have a national sports system that is ready to be used. We have over 20,000 local community clubs that can be harnessed to make a difference.

To find out more, visit www.sportforall.com.au.

We ask readers to back our call that it is time for the government to act.

ROB BRADLEY

Confederation of Australian Sport

Charity change?

A CHANGE has come over charities, did you notice?

There has always been a "pleading” letter but now we receive a plea for $10 per month or $25 per month and adhesive-printed addresses are included.

Some even slip in small material shopping bags and ballpoint pens, with your name printed on the stem.

Personally we just heard from the World Wildlife Fund, the RSPCA and the Flying Doctors - charities we contribute to when we have funds.

Now this has spread to the Cancer Council, Surf Life Saving, Make a Wish and others.

It smells like marketing companies.

I would guess the marketing companies have approached the charities to work for a percentage of the money raised.

Therefore the little gifts and the straight forward ask for a specified amount of money.

On the television we see and listen to pleas for cash to overseas undeveloped countries.

We see poor people with no clean water and very young girls, who are in danger of being married to monsters five times their age.

This is the images portrayed by marketing companies.

Why don't they show the benefits from the cash, like clean water on tap, schools and agriculture.

When you think what money is collected in Australia is replicated, by say, another 50 rich countries who receive the same plea, that's a lot of dough.

It would be interesting to know how this money and overseas aid money is used.

For example who receives it? How is it used?

Let's see the benefits to the poor people.

Is the receiver a rich person or a group of rich persons?

I note recently an African president, defeated in an election, left the country with $11 million dollars in his pockets.

That could have been aid money for the people.

They wondered why he looked so fat!

Why don't these, mostly African leaders, assist their own people?

The money they collect from taxation must go somewhere.

Possibly guns, tanks, generals and uniforms with a lot of gold braids?

J SCARBROW

Bundaberg North