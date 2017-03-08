31°
News

Letters: Marketing ploy for charities

8th Mar 2017 2:22 PM
GREED: A letter writer is concerned marketing companies have taken hold of charities and money isn't being properly dispersed.
GREED: A letter writer is concerned marketing companies have taken hold of charities and money isn't being properly dispersed. Farah Abdi Warsameh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Women in trouble

GIVEN that International Women's Day was celebrated this week (Put women on par with men, 8/3) it seems like the perfect time to draw attention to the tragic plight of so many females worldwide.

Because of their reproductive abilities, these unfortunate females are condemned to lives of intense suffering.

Sows quite literally go mad inside their body-hugging metal and concrete crates.

Treated as mere breeding machines, they are never permitted to interact with or nurture their beloved babies.

Battery hens endure unimaginable suffering in small wire cages in which they can barely move.

Dairy cows are compelled to endure the pain of giving birth each year, only to endure the far greater pain of having their beloved babies torn from their side within hours of birth.

Would any of us women like to be treated this way? Of course we wouldn't, so isn't it time we stood up for our "sisters” and demanded an end to this cruel exploitation of females?

A good way to start, of course, is to refuse to support these cruel industries with our consumer dollars.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk

Electric review

MAY I suggest that you publish a full article concerning the Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car recently donated to the council for evaluation.

With a range of 100km, it would be an ideal vehicle for my wife and I as rarely do we leave the city area.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Time to exercise

I AM writing to your newspaper to specifically ask readers to demand that more action is taken to promote exercise in Australia.

Shocking figures show 3.2 million children are not doing enough exercise to meet health guidelines. It's enough children to fill 6400 jumbo jets.

Twenty-five per cent five to 17-year-olds are overweight.

My organisation - the not-for-profit Confederation of Australian Sport - is asking the Federal Government to develop a new national campaign to unlock the real potential of Australian sport.

Readers can help by asking their local MP to find out what they are doing about this issue and why more isn't being done.

The reality is 14 million Australians now don't meet physical activity guidelines. The scale of the issue is simply massive.

Conversely, if we saw a 15% jump in the number of people meeting guidelines within five years - as the result of a new national campaign - much would change.

Thousands of lives would be saved.

Millions of dollars to the Australian economy would be saved.

A cross-sector approach involving the health, education and sport sectors is needed to ensure success, and much of this work has already be completed.

We cannot afford not to act.

We have been working in the field for 30 years and we know there has been a decline in physical activity in schools.

The bottom line is we need leadership from the government on this issue.

Part of our frustration is that we have a national sports system that is ready to be used. We have over 20,000 local community clubs that can be harnessed to make a difference.

To find out more, visit www.sportforall.com.au.

We ask readers to back our call that it is time for the government to act.

ROB BRADLEY

Confederation of Australian Sport

Charity change?

A CHANGE has come over charities, did you notice?

There has always been a "pleading” letter but now we receive a plea for $10 per month or $25 per month and adhesive-printed addresses are included.

Some even slip in small material shopping bags and ballpoint pens, with your name printed on the stem.

Personally we just heard from the World Wildlife Fund, the RSPCA and the Flying Doctors - charities we contribute to when we have funds.

Now this has spread to the Cancer Council, Surf Life Saving, Make a Wish and others.

It smells like marketing companies.

I would guess the marketing companies have approached the charities to work for a percentage of the money raised.

Therefore the little gifts and the straight forward ask for a specified amount of money.

On the television we see and listen to pleas for cash to overseas undeveloped countries.

We see poor people with no clean water and very young girls, who are in danger of being married to monsters five times their age.

This is the images portrayed by marketing companies.

Why don't they show the benefits from the cash, like clean water on tap, schools and agriculture.

When you think what money is collected in Australia is replicated, by say, another 50 rich countries who receive the same plea, that's a lot of dough.

It would be interesting to know how this money and overseas aid money is used.

For example who receives it? How is it used?

Let's see the benefits to the poor people.

Is the receiver a rich person or a group of rich persons?

I note recently an African president, defeated in an election, left the country with $11 million dollars in his pockets.

That could have been aid money for the people.

They wondered why he looked so fat!

Why don't these, mostly African leaders, assist their own people?

The money they collect from taxation must go somewhere.

Possibly guns, tanks, generals and uniforms with a lot of gold braids?

J SCARBROW

Bundaberg North

Bundaberg News Mail

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

10 positive stories that prove Bundy's on the up

10 positive stories that prove Bundy's on the up

IT'S been a good couple of months for positive news in the Bundaberg region, which shows renewed confidence in retail, agriculture and lifestyle.

Bundy drinks found in the most unlikely place

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in Norway.

Bundy's drinks seem to get everywhere

Nissan Navara goes up in flames

CAR BLAZE: A Nissan Navara has been completely destroyed by fire after embers ignited the interior.

Car destroyed in blaze

12-year-old Bundy pilot takes to the skies

IN CONTROL: Locky Halliwell flying the P92 Eaglet Technam over Bargara last year.

Locky feels the need, the need for speed

Local Partners

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

Big family turnout for 90th birthday

FOR ALL THE FAMILY: Peter Chant cuts the cake at his 90th birthday party.

Peter Chant looks back on his life.

Have a Wilde night out at the theatre

Oscar Wilde's play The Importance of Being Ernest opens tomorrow night at the Playhouse Theatre.

Oscar Wilde comes to the Playhouse Theatre

Abs-olutely fabulous Ed is Bundy-bound

Edward is a member of the touring group Manpower.

Manpower coming to Bundaberg

Celebrate diversity and embrace Harmony Day

HARMONY HANDS: Childers students celebrated Harmony Day by creating colourful hands. Angus Slater, Matthew Connell, Charlie Walsh, Sara Thomas, Cayden Muggeridge, Penni Sheehan and Max Aitchison. Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

Free event to help community celebrate Harmony Day

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

PROMOTERS for Elton John's Mackay concert are warning fans not to buy tickets from unauthorised websites and possibly missing out on the September show.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOT 14 OFFERS A LOVELY TREED OUTLOOK. ...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $269,000

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!