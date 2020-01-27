LETTERS: Locals discuss thoughts on politics

Bridget for fire fund?

If Senator Bridget McKenzie gets away scot-free with the shameless misuse of public money for party political purposes, our democracy is in its death throes.

Democracy clearly means that elected politicians look after the interests of the community.

By contrast, a system where the few rule in the interests of the few is called an oligarchy.

The thought that that is what we are becoming is frightening, but our government appears to be happy with such a system.

I am appalled at her behaviour!

Remember when politicians resigned over things like "forgotten" gifts of red wine? It seems that our current federal and state representatives can do what they like and then dismiss criticism and deny any wrongdoing.

All the sports organisations which applied for grants had great hopes for assistance. I am sure that many grants which were allocated were well deserved, but the process was a sham. What was the point of involving Sports Australia if most of its recommendations were ignored?

How dare the Sports Minister's department set up a parallel selection process for political purposes. Then to top it off, she treats the public as idiots with comments that "no rules were broken".

If this is the case then obviously the system is broken, I would have thought that if the current rules indicate that no rules have been broken, they need to be changed to reflect unacceptable conduct.

This must be taken seriously. This is the worst rorting of the federal system we have seen. If we let this slide, what is the point of having a parliament?

By not acknowledging that they have fiddled with due process and the proper distribution of funds with the sports grants, the Coalition will no doubt have set its sights on how it will spend the money allocated for supporting the victims of the fires and for rebuilding ravaged communities.

Who will decide who gets the bulk of the funds? An independent body committed to equity and genuine need or a think-tank of political strategists seeking the best possible electoral advantage?

The precedent has been set that the current government will adopt the same Machiavellian principles in spending our money.

By the way, "Where the bloody hell" is the Prime Minister in this soap opera?

BILL LOUDON

Bargara



Malcontent ex-PMs

JUST like former extreme right wing prime minister Malcolm Fraser, recent LNP failure Malcolm Turnbull has had a Road to Damascus moment and is now expressing some realistic sentiments around climate change and governmental responsibility after leading Australia into needless austerity, social upheaval and climate change neglect.

Why can't these Coalition leaders do the right things when in the position to do something positive, rather than attempt to rewrite history after they become exes - when it is probably far too late?



MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads