LETTERS: Limit our population

Population to blame

AFTER a little chuckle at the side by side placement of two strongly opposing articles (NM, 25/4) the sad irony of it hit home.

The first was a political spruik about how the future looks bright for jobs in agriculture and now was a great time for training in that sector.

While any learning is wonderful, there's no point pursuing training in a field with no job prospects at its completion.

Farmers are leaving the industry in unprecedented numbers and children, having watched their parents struggle under ever increasing burdens of bureaucracy, don't want to follow suite.

The only job prospects in agriculture will be in other countries.

The other article was by a person actually experiencing the harsh reality, truthfully stating how adverse changes to tree clearing laws will kill any possibility of development or growth in the farming sector, leaving farms unprofitable and unviable.

The following day, a contributor writes about the virtues of locking away farm land to return to bush as habitat for wildlife while having the government pay them to sit on unproductive farms to do so.

There is a simple equation that is purposely overlooked by those with political agendas to win the green vote - the problem isn't too few trees, it's too many people.

The world is breeding out of control, the population needs feeding, bushland can't grow food or fibre.

Our choice is to responsibly limit population or lower our standard of living to that of underdeveloped countries.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo

Immigration facts

SOME pre-1950 immigration facts and why Australia's current policy of admitting, each year, close to the combined population of cities of Bundaberg and Toowoomba, is a recipe for disaster.

Popular belief as to why folk migrated from England - class system, Ireland - potato famine, German - religious intolerance.

Facts - England had "area overpopulation" and high unemployment ("area overpopulation" means that a particular area, not all of the country, had this problem, a classic example is the shiploads of immigrants that came to Australia in the 1830s and 1840s, around 94 per cent of passengers came from Sussex and nearby southern Kent).

Also the old-style class system, operated in Australia and other British Empire countries well into the 1950s.

(Not to be confused with the "modern day Australian class system", whereas, our professional politicians, the majority of which have never had a "get your hands dirty" job, profess to treat all as equal, problem is, that the conservatives, and especially, Labor and the Greens, work on the belief, that some particular sections of the general community are decidedly, more equal than others).

Many did leave Ireland (in particular the southern counties) in the years of the potato famine, but again, this migration was driven by "area overpopulation" and unemployment.

There were also those who left because of Ireland being under British rule, going to the United States supports this theory, but not to British-ruled Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

A devout Irish Catholic (like so many), didn't willingly leave home with his wife and six children to go to a British Empire country, unless, he believed there was a beneficial future.

German immigration driven by "area overpopulation" and unemployment, compounded by the strict conditions placed in regard to travel, marriage and inheritance, also, compulsory military service.

Religious intolerance? Germany, the home of the protestant movement, was the most tolerant place in the Europe, if not the world.

Modern day folk think they all left to seek a better life with prospect opportunities. Well, who wouldn't, if they were in a similar situation? Not unlike the ongoing influx of Victorians into Queensland.

Fact - more people equals the need for increasing infrastructure (roads etc.), medical, housing and employment opportunities, but, like the Industrial Revolution of bygone days, many forms of employment are disappearing, being superseded by technology.

The argument is used that due to the ageing population, more "taxable" workers are needed to pay for the ongoing cost of aged care - this is like a pyramid system where more is need on the bottom to support the top, whereas, all tiers of government are struggling to cater for the existing "all levels of population", so increasing the population base, really defies logic, as the current situation needs to be stabilised before compounding the problem.

KEN CHINNERY

Bundaberg