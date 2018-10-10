LETTERS: Ignore climate change at our own peril

DETRIMENT: A letter writer says humans ignore climate change at their own peril.

DETRIMENT: A letter writer says humans ignore climate change at their own peril. supplied

Future bleak

NERO fiddled while Rome burned, Custer neglected advice from his scouts, Hitler divided his forces at the wrong time, and all resulted in disasters.

The modern equivalent is the warnings on the looming climate change catastrophe by most scientists, that is being rejected by conservative governments in the US and Australia, based on pure greed and self interest.

We can no longer ignore this stark reality, based on keeping a few mega-rich corporations and a handful of employees exploiting coal, while the world is on the verge of irreversible destruction by ignoring the science.

We owe much more to our future generations, who will suffer immeasurably unless we develop the courage to stop this greed-driven disaster, being orchestrated by populist politicians.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Missed opportunity

THE future of this wonderful but misruled country is sad in so many ways.

We used to make things and export what we manufactured, but it got too tough so we gave up.

Now we rely on exporting produce such as cheese and wines.

We also make money through educating foreigners and tourism.

That's our income but what's our outcome?

When one hears of record car sales, one should also think of the cost to local jobs and the shame of not making them any longer.

We surely are the lucky country when you think of all the minerals that have been dug up and exported.

But was the money derived from minerals spent wisely? I think not.

Do we have a fast train service linking capital cities? Do we have a sequence of dams to feed monsoon waters south?

Our unique animal life is sadly treated.

Species such as the koala move further inland as more housing estates take over scarce arable land.

It's often said Australia could be Asia's food basket. These markets are developing rapidly and on our doorstep.

Mr Turnbull, the ousted prime minister who fled to New York, created a minister for northern development.

I thought this would prioritise dams and soil enrichment among other things.

Do we still have such a minister? If so, he is very quiet.

Money is wasted in so many areas, most in the political and public service areas.

Why do we need so many politicians in this age of mass communication?

The public's attitude to politicians would change if we had leaders who kept their promises and ignored polls and the relentless grind of the media.

Australia needs people with good ideas and the foresight to put them into action.

So many opportunities have been missed.

Leaders should be judged on their performances, not by the way they look or if they are a woman.

JOHN SCARBROW

Bundaberg North

Look after the mind

TODAY is World Mental Health Day, an important opportunity to raise awareness of mental health illnesses, reduce associated stigma and support those affected.

One in five Australians experience a mental illness each year, with many close to them also impacted.

At Mates4Mates we see first-hand the detrimental effect that mental health conditions can have on individuals and their families.

Sadly, many people still don't speak up when faced with these challenges due to the stigma that can be associated with it.

In the Australian Defence Force alone, an estimated 46 per cent of members who transitioned from full-time service within the past five years experienced some form of mental illness.

This may include anxiety, depression, substance abuse problems, post-traumatic stress or other challenges as a result of their experiences.

Mental health issues can affect anyone - regardless of age, gender, career choice or life experiences.

The need to invest in early intervention strategies to improve health and well-being outcomes is greater than ever, and we're committed to working with organisations and community groups to provide adequate support services to those in need.

Current or ex-serving Defence members, and their families, can phone 1300 4 MATES for confidential support or information about our services.

Alternatively, all Australians can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 for crisis support and suicide prevention.

TROY WATSON

CEO

Mates4Mates