LETTERS: An idea for fixing Moneys Creek

Ideas for Money Creek



ONE idea for the Moneys Creek expense problem: for the runoff water, I would put a big pipe from the entrance to the lagoon, right through to the sea.

Then fill up the original lagoon with soil, and gain immense value, and will repay for all the cost of pipes, work and landfill.

This will alleviate the problems of dead fish, algae, smell, sand flies, mosquitoes, dirt, filth, and benefit every person.

It will also clear the way to build high-rise buildings on top of the lost lagoon, and immensely benefit the golf club at the same time.

It would also be good with respect to the turtles' privacy distance.



FRED ANDREOLI

Bundaberg

It's time to move on

I WISH to add my sentiments to the letter written by C. Brown (NM, 28/01).

Why are there so many out there who think the same as M Brown, but are afraid to offend our first inhabitants.

What good do they hope to gain?

History is history, no getting away from it.

I remember, quite a few years ago now, as a teacher, teaching the subject which was then called social studies, that Captain Cook was only a few hours ahead of a French explorer in planting the British flag on the shores of Australia.

If it wasn't for Cook, we could all be speaking French now, but things would be no different than they are today.

Did not most countries today become "invaded", a fact our good friends want to hide from?

It's time to try to move on and accept the beautiful country we have today with all the benefits that our "first inhabitants" enjoy today.



NORM DUTTON

Bundaberg



Was it an invasion?

C. BROWN is spot-on with nearly everything , but some other things need to be considered.

What day would be acceptable to have our national day?

I'm sure that whatever date is put forward somebody will object to it for some reason or another.

Being a history buff (of sorts) I find the opinions surrounding this so-called "invasion" baseless.

For example when the English (invaders) landed and hoisted the Union Jack I believe they didn't pull down the Aboriginal flag (which was not invented until July 12 , 1971) nor was there a single shot fired.

Then we have the fact that the Aboriginals who object to this date are quite willing to accept the society of the "invaders" along with all the benefits that go along with it.

I haven't seen too many rejecting all these things and moving back to the bush to live as they did thousands of years ago.

I note with interest that hunting , fishing etc. is usually done with a traditional rifle or a tinny with outboard or even the good old traditional Land Cruiser.



JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Apologise to Germans

THE reason for my outrage upon reading Nazi flag flies at property (NM, 15/01) is blindingly obvious.

My family and others fought against Nazism in Holland during World War II as did many more elsewhere.

Before the two misguided individuals in question can ever make peace with every non-German they must first unreservedly apologise to every German, many of whom courageously opposed Hitler and tragically died at the hands of his henchmen.

The only way to ensure that this flawed ideology never again raises its ugly head is to acknowledge its terrible legacy which Germany has already done.

MICHAEL WOUTERS

Oakbank