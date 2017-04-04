28°
News

LETTERS: I strongly protest to politicians keeping promises

4th Apr 2017 10:33 AM
FLOOD PROOF: It is time to flood-proof the regions, says a reader.
FLOOD PROOF: It is time to flood-proof the regions, says a reader.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Promise check

I MUST strongly protest to the idea that politicians' pre-election promises should be checked for actual performance.

Each and every one of them works extremely long, hard hours to ensure they will be re-elected.

It is unreasonable to expect they have time to honour anything they may have told their supporters.

Soon we shall have the do-gooders forbidding we men from exaggerating when we are trying to impress a woman.

Or telling us we cannot lie when defending our actions to our wives over a few harmless extra-marital affairs.

Stop this political-correct madness before honesty is made compulsory.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Government collapse

ALLOW me to support Stephen Beiger's (NM March 24) and Elsie Spinks (NM March 30) comments on the scandalous management standards of governments in this country.

We are in the grip of a catastrophic collapse of democratic government in Australia.

It seems the political crooks and embezzlers have taken over and are running the country for their own benefit.

The three tiers of government are now so riddled with corruption and so inefficient in their administrations, Australia has become one of the most retarded infrastructure nations in the western world.

Over the past 30 years the politicians of both major parties have systematically robbed the Australian taxpayers and their children of their rightful evolutionary advancement.

They have promoted a dormant culture of non-progression from the failure to supply modern transportation systems, to the scandalous misuse of $60 billion on the malfunctioning NBN broadband network.

The Turnbull government give $50 billion to a shonky French company to build submarines for the Australian navy while Australia has record unemployment.

The dysfunctional Palaszczuk government gave $6.6 billion to an Indian company to build a fleet of suburban trains which have so many manufacturing faults they can't be used.

And the same government presides over a long distance rail system that is so primitive it makes "cane trains” look hi-tech.

Between them the major parties have sold off public owned assets to their rich friends and overseas corporations then unashamedly watched as the struggling taxpayer was battered with ever increasing price rises and the threat of power blackouts and gas shortages.

Our governments have systematically destroyed the principle of democratic freedom that says "government for and by the people”.

They have broken their sworn duty to govern democratically and replaced it with personal greed, nepotism and discrimination.

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Disaster-proof us

FLOODS, cyclones, droughts and bush fires are part of Australian life.

So why don't we build flood-proof roads, bridges and railways, cyclone-proof power lines and helipads, drought-proof water supplies and bush-fire proof towns and cities?

Instead of building infrastructure to cope with bad weather, we waste tax funds, subsidies and credits on wind towers and transmission lines that cannot cope with cyclones; solar panels that are blinded by snow, rain, hail or clouds; hydro schemes that fail in drought; and timber-belted towns and cities threatened by bush fires every dry season.

We also waste money and human energy on worthless climate models, misdirected research, a job-killing war on carbon fuels and never-ending climate conferences that have brought no benefits to anyone except promoters and beneficiaries.

Stop wasting taxpayer money on global warming chimeras that may or may not appear next century no matter what we do, and focus on adaptation to real weather threats we know will happen.

VIV FORBES

Rosevale

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg flood letters to the editor opinion politicians

Tax cuts for small and medium sized businesses in Wide Bay

Tax cuts for small and medium sized businesses in Wide Bay

NEW tax cuts will help more than 17,574 small and medium sized businesses in the Wide Bay electorate grow their company and employ more people.

Fruit and vegetable market report

RECOVERING: Cane damaged by the recent winds and rain is starting to stand up again at Allan Dingles farm.

Prices for fruit and vegetables at the Brisbane and Sydney markets

Networking is key for uni students

NETWORKING: Nearly 50 attendees from CQU's School of Business and Law attended the breakfast.

Send your business stories to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Give us your thumbs up Bundaberg

Email thumbs up and down to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

JOURNEY MAN: A young John Santalucia with sugar cane ready to harvest.

Cane farmer shares his family story

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

THE Project’s Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly have proven they’re just like the rest of us after losing their minds over a poo video on last night’s show.

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

‘WE’VE MESSED UP’: George ‘devastated’ by $2.6 million error

Celebrity Chef George Calombaris at Jimmy Grants Robina, which is not thought to have been affected.

Wages bungle saw George Calombaris's staff underpaid by $2.6 million

Recap: Married At First Sight series 4: The finale

"HERT. KERK." Source: Channel 9

Burning questions are answered.

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

6,132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $160,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!