LETTERS: I strongly protest to politicians keeping promises

FLOOD PROOF: It is time to flood-proof the regions, says a reader.

Promise check

I MUST strongly protest to the idea that politicians' pre-election promises should be checked for actual performance.

Each and every one of them works extremely long, hard hours to ensure they will be re-elected.

It is unreasonable to expect they have time to honour anything they may have told their supporters.

Soon we shall have the do-gooders forbidding we men from exaggerating when we are trying to impress a woman.

Or telling us we cannot lie when defending our actions to our wives over a few harmless extra-marital affairs.

Stop this political-correct madness before honesty is made compulsory.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Government collapse

ALLOW me to support Stephen Beiger's (NM March 24) and Elsie Spinks (NM March 30) comments on the scandalous management standards of governments in this country.

We are in the grip of a catastrophic collapse of democratic government in Australia.

It seems the political crooks and embezzlers have taken over and are running the country for their own benefit.

The three tiers of government are now so riddled with corruption and so inefficient in their administrations, Australia has become one of the most retarded infrastructure nations in the western world.

Over the past 30 years the politicians of both major parties have systematically robbed the Australian taxpayers and their children of their rightful evolutionary advancement.

They have promoted a dormant culture of non-progression from the failure to supply modern transportation systems, to the scandalous misuse of $60 billion on the malfunctioning NBN broadband network.

The Turnbull government give $50 billion to a shonky French company to build submarines for the Australian navy while Australia has record unemployment.

The dysfunctional Palaszczuk government gave $6.6 billion to an Indian company to build a fleet of suburban trains which have so many manufacturing faults they can't be used.

And the same government presides over a long distance rail system that is so primitive it makes "cane trains” look hi-tech.

Between them the major parties have sold off public owned assets to their rich friends and overseas corporations then unashamedly watched as the struggling taxpayer was battered with ever increasing price rises and the threat of power blackouts and gas shortages.

Our governments have systematically destroyed the principle of democratic freedom that says "government for and by the people”.

They have broken their sworn duty to govern democratically and replaced it with personal greed, nepotism and discrimination.

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Disaster-proof us

FLOODS, cyclones, droughts and bush fires are part of Australian life.

So why don't we build flood-proof roads, bridges and railways, cyclone-proof power lines and helipads, drought-proof water supplies and bush-fire proof towns and cities?

Instead of building infrastructure to cope with bad weather, we waste tax funds, subsidies and credits on wind towers and transmission lines that cannot cope with cyclones; solar panels that are blinded by snow, rain, hail or clouds; hydro schemes that fail in drought; and timber-belted towns and cities threatened by bush fires every dry season.

We also waste money and human energy on worthless climate models, misdirected research, a job-killing war on carbon fuels and never-ending climate conferences that have brought no benefits to anyone except promoters and beneficiaries.

Stop wasting taxpayer money on global warming chimeras that may or may not appear next century no matter what we do, and focus on adaptation to real weather threats we know will happen.

VIV FORBES

Rosevale