LETTERS: How do some farmers sleep at night?

23rd Jul 2017 7:29 PM
GOING GREEN: Bundaberg Council is congratulated for its on-going efforts to implement measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. unknown

How do they sleep?

I JUST finished reading article on backpackers and working conditions (NM, 21/07).

I'm a local farmer and occasionally get them and am horrified by stories that I'm hearing from them.

I honestly don't know how these farmers sleep at night.

I know it's tough on the land, but if you can't treat them like humans and pay decent wages then you need to get out of industry.

I'm also ashamed no one comments on the hostels.

They aren't much better in the treatment of backpackers.

This is a big industry for Bundaberg, so what are our local representatives doing about it? Nothing.

So maybe we should start with them trying to change this.

KIM ALTADONNA

Gooburrum

Going green

BUNDABERG Regional Council is congratulated for its on-going efforts to implement measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and, in the process, saving money and the risk of coastal flooding. It is hoped that these efforts will be emulated by all levels of government.

In November 2016 I wrote an essay, published by the online journal "Skeptical Science" in which I listed 12 of these mitigating measures and the importance of implementing them nation-wide. Such action has yet to be taken.

Until it is taken, by all countries and at all levels of government, the risk of ocean flooding of low-lying coastal land will not be avoided from occurring later this century.

NewsMail has accurately reported that the coastal plains of the Bundaberg region are among the most likely to be flooded by rising sea level in coming years.

However, these are by no means the only part of Queensland at serious risk of such flooding.

Many of the state's coastal cities and towns face the same threat, particularly the Trinity area of Cairns, resulting in the loss of essential infrastructure such as damage to Cairns airport forcing its closure and breaks in North-South road and rail links disrupting trade and travel.

There will also be increasing risk to property built in close proximity to the sea-front unless measures are taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which are causing global warming.

That warming is already increasing sea level - and the risk of coastal flooding - by melting land-based ice, particularly in the Arctic and Antarctic, and by raising the temperature of seawater causing it to expand.

The good news is that, although globally some coastal flooding is now unavoidable, it is possible to limit the seriousness of its effects by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

That can be achieved by doing what Bundaberg Council is doing, adopting mitigating measures -and ensuring that this is done on a global scale, by all countries, which is of course what the Paris Accord calls for.

MICHAEL POPE

Bundaberg

New hospital

THE people of Bundaberg deserve a new hospital.

For too long the Bundaberg region has been disregarded by successive state governments and ignored in the community's plea for better access to health services.

Many patients have to travel to Brisbane for diagnostics and treatment because services are not available locally. This creates stress and hardship for them and their families.

It also creates a substantial cost to Queensland Health.

It is estimated that the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme cost Queensland Health approximately $81million dollars last year.

We know Bundaberg is among the fastest growing regional cities in Australia. We also know that the Wide Bay has some of the highest prevalence of chronic disease including asthma, lung disease, Type 2 diabetes and arthritis.

This is why a new Clinical Services Capability Framework (CSCF) Level 5 hospital for Bundaberg is needed to meet growing demand. A level 5 hospital would enable moderate to high complex inpatient and ambulatory care services for the region.

The people of Bundaberg deserve to be confident that their member of parliament elected at the next state election has the experience, knowledge and will to bring a new hospital to Bundaberg.

As a healthcare professional with years of work experience in the Wide Bay Health Service I have first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced in delivery of health care for our region.

My life's work includes years in health care as well as leadership in workforce management of medical, nursing and allied health professionals.

The people of Bundaberg can trust that I have what it takes to get the job done.

Putting people before politics, I am committed to bringing this positive change to our community.

DR JANE TRUSCOTT

One Nation Candidate, Bundaberg

Nurse Practitioner and Educator

Gooburrum

