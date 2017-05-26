26°
LETTERS: Government will undo our schools' hard work

Jay Fielding
| 26th May 2017 4:55 AM
FUNDING FAIL: The Federal Government's school funding plan is clearly not sector-blind, clearly not needs-based and clearly not Gonski, says a reader.
THE principal and staff at Bundaberg State High School are to be congratulated on their excellent work improving student outcomes using the federal Gonski school funding (NM, 19/05).

It mirrors the good work being done by schools using this funding across Bundaberg, Queensland and Australia.

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham recently announced details of the Turnbull school funding plan which committed to continuing this school funding, but regrettably at a level far short of that recommended by David Gonski in his report and in which in 2013 the Opposition leader at the time, Tony Abbott committed the Coalition to implementing by being on a "unity ticket” with the ALP.

The Turnbull plan will leave a shortfall in federal Gonski funding of $3.2 billion across Australian schools over the next two years, which schools like Bundy High would have been able to use to expand their focus on literacy and numeracy.

The Turnbull school funding plan claims to be needs-based, as recommended by Gonski, however Senator Birmingham will not release the model by which funds are to be distributed.

However, by the federal government's own admission, the model is to deliver funding to government schools to enable them to reach around 20% of the Schooling Resource Standard funding level recommended by David Gonski, while non-government schools will reach around 80% of this funding level.

Such a scheme is clearly not sector-blind, clearly not needs-based and clearly not Gonski.

It is a pity that Hinkler MP Keith Pitt could not have more strongly advocated to give regions a "fair go” by delivering the genuine needs-based school funding plan originally recommended by the Gonski review.

ALLAN COOK

president

Bundaberg North QTU

DOCTOR SHORTAGE: Monto residents can sympathise with Bundaberg, where a GP shortage may force David McDougall to close his medical practice.
GP SHORTAGE IS CHRONIC

I HAVE just read about the problem of there not being enough doctors in Bundaberg with a practice maybe closing down (NM, 24/05).

How would you like to live in Monto where we have had a minimum of 80 locums in the last five or so years?

Just about every time you go to the surgery you have to tell your life story, which in many cases is not of much concern to a doctor who may or may not ever come back.

JACK MULLER

Monto

MINE FIELD: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Guatam Adani earlier this year.
ADANI IS DEAD ON ARRIVAL

IF, AS reported, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants to offer Adani a deferral of royalties if it establishes and operates a coal mine in the Galilee Basin, she is playing with fire.

Such action may well be seen by the electorate as offering a bribe incentive to Adani by playing loose with public revenue needed by Queensland's budget.

The Premier seems over-influenced by the exaggerated promise of new employment opportunities and revenue to be gained over the longer term from opening a mega coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Deferring royalty payments for five years is fraught with risk since within five years renewable energy and its storage is very likely to be cheaper than coal generated electricity, worldwide.

This would make the Adani mine unprofitable, rendering it non-commercial and putting at risk any chance of recovering foregone royalties.

It is unlikely that the Adani coal mine will become a reality, even with the deferral of royalties and the many other concessions made by commonwealth and state governments.

The proposal is simply not commercial, even in the medium term and is destined to become a stranded asset of little value.

Gautam Adani is obviously trying to minimise exposure to such uncertainties by doing all he can to obtain financial concessions from commonwealth and state governments.

If he cannot get mining investment without such inducements, he should back-off the proposal and Premier Palaszczuk should consider other ways of increasing job opportunities in Northern Queensland.

MIKE POPE

Bundaberg

Bundaberg News Mail

LETTERS: Government will undo our schools' hard work

FUNDING FAIL: The Federal Government's school funding plan is clearly not sector-blind, clearly not needs-based and clearly not Gonski, says a reader.

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

