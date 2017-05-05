LETTERS: Give up smokes to pay for power

POWERED UP: One letter writer says people have their priorities wrong when it comes to electricity prices.

Electricity whinge

I FIND it amazing people were out in force whinging about electricity price rises.

I don't hear them complain about when smokes or grog cost increase they still line up to purchase both. A smoker on a packet a day and couple cartons of beer a week is shelling out $360 a week or $1440 a month, $4320 per three-month electricity bill cycle.

More than ample to pay essential electricity costs, but no must have the luxuries first and complain about the essentials.

I admit some my not be able to afford it, but the majority have their priorities wrong.

BILL BLUNT

Elliott Heads

Labor hits TAFEs

THE latest release of public service staffing reveals a disturbing pattern of cuts to frontline services and I'm afraid to say that TAFEs are included.

Public Service Commission numbers released late last week show that for the December quarter, TAFE lost more than 90 full-time staff across the state, a quarter of all frontline job cuts.

Remember, Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor came to power in January 2015 promising to "rescue TAFE”.

Since, apprentice numbers have nosedived with 25,000 fewer Queenslanders doing some form of vocational training.

Staff cuts and dwindling training numbers isn't a plan to rescue TAFE - it's a recipe for disaster.

All this from Labor, which established a new $40 million body to provide advice on workforce planning and skills demand - known as "Jobs Queensland”.

They just forgot to appoint the senior management for almost a year.

The greatest risk Queenslanders face today is job security. Last year almost 30,000 Queenslanders lost their jobs and thousands more stopped looking for work. Revitalising our vocational education system is crucial to getting Queenslanders a job and reducing spiralling regional unemployment, yet Labor aren't up to the task.

The LNP will provide a common sense government that listens, plans and acts to build a better Queensland, with a plan to revitalise our training sector.

It seems that TAFE may need rescuing after all - from Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Labor government.

JARROD BLEIJIE

LNP Shadow Minister for Employment, Skills and Training

Acts of kindness

AUSTRALIA'S volunteers are unsung heroes and I'm pleased to say that there are two events this May that celebrate their contribution to Queensland and its communities.

World Red Cross Day (May 8) coincides with the start of National Volunteer Week and so we're using this opportunity to thank all the volunteers who make our society stronger.

It might be by donating blood, reaching out to an older person who lives alone, or spending a day of their week helping run a Red Cross shop.

It particularly comes to light during a crisis. I've been overwhelmed by how willing people have been to give their time to help people whose lives were turned upside-down by Cyclone Debbie.

With almost 1000 from across our state, 1700 volunteers and staff have supported communities in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

When the tragedy at Dreamworld happened last year, our volunteers stood with mourners at the memorial, providing emotional support. This simple act of kindness helped people grieve and share their sadness.

Thankfully, it is not just during a disaster when we see the best come out in people. Every day around the country people carry out acts of kindness, creating a place where we feel supported and included. Their actions bring us closer together and make us feel more positive about our lives.

Think about when a friend or colleague, or even a stranger, has done something to help you, without expecting anything in return. It feels good, doesn't it?

This week, as we celebrate volunteers and the worldwide Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, let's all make the effort to help someone who needs it.

Together we can boost the power of good.

LEISA BOURNE

Red Cross in Queensland