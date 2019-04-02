LETTERS: Give people power

Give people power

RE: MARY Walsh's letter Put it to a vote (NM, 30/03).

Nice try Mary but please do take your Pollyanna hat off, come back to earth and let's face facts.

Do you think that the majority of Bundaberg councillors would even consider giving up their mini-empires and vote to abolish divisions?

That's what it would take to do so - and you know as well as I do that it will never happen.

These same councillors will campaign for a few weeks before next year's election to only a tenth of the electorate on the promise that they "will make a difference”.

And only a tenth of the electorate will be able to ask them how they will make that difference and what qualifies them to represent the interests of all residents and ratepayers.

Local government is enormously important but until we start investigating all candidates and existing councillors more closely and demanding they communicate more transparently, its bedrock will continue to fracture and ultimately be destroyed.

As we continually hear from state and federal politicians to judge them at the polling booths so should we be able to do so with all of our future councillors, not only a tenth of them.

My advice to readers don't vote to re-elect any current councillor who doesn't want to be answerable to all voters at the polling booths.

Finally, I challenge any or all councillors to explain to me why they don't want me to have the opportunity to vote or reject them if they so wish to re-contest next year's election considering that my rates go towards their generous remuneration packages.

Give the people the power.

BILL LOUDON

Bargara

Take action

THIS week is Queensland Youth Week - an annual celebration and time to reflect on the contributions that Queensland's youth make to our communities every day.

Across the state there will be hundreds of events during the week for Queensland's youth, and I encourage everyone to get out and engage with Queensland Youth Week events.

However, this week is also a time to reflect on what more can be done to help Queensland's youth - particularly those looking for jobs as youth unemployment sits on double digits.

In fact, for the youth of Queensland, unemployment sits unacceptably high at 12.5 per cent. It's even worse for young jobseekers living in Logan (15.8 per cent), Wide Bay (18.7 per cent), Sunshine Coast (15.1 per cent) and Townsville (17.4 per cent).

Being able to find a job is vital for Queensland's youth to be truly empowered to live an independent life and give back even more to their communities.

Unfortunately, many Queensland youths are unable to find a job as Queensland continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

STEPHEN BENNETT

Opposition child safety, youth, prevention of domestic and family violence spokesman

Coming together

RE: WE are one but we are many.

I am a very proud son of Dutch migrants.

One of the reasons for this pride was my parent's refusal to sign a petition banning an Italian family from living in our street.

Like my parents, these new settlers had come to Australia and just wanted the chance to live in peace and harmony.

They went on to become model citizens and were the first people in our street to send my parents flowers and a condolence card when my brother died at the age of 7.

They will always hold a special place in my heart.

MICHAEL WOUTERS

Millbank