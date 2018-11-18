LETTERS: Fluoride, CBD rebuild

The fluoride debate has resurfaced in town once more.

Against fluoride

LAST week the NewsMail ran a couple of stories regarding fluoride.

Firstly a small article from Brian Courtice concerning the detrimental nature of fluoride and next day a much larger article (with a photo) lauding the benefits of fluoride.

I would like to support the views of Brian Courtice.

Anyone who does any research at all will quickly conclude that putting fluoride in to a water supply is bearing on being criminal.

Force feeding any substance is unethical but when it is a poisonous by-product of industry it is reprehensible.

The bottom line is - if anyone thinks that fluoride is going to help their teeth they can brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste as much as they like.

Just don't swallow the toothpaste as the label warns "do not swallow”.

I wonder why?

From memory the second article quoted opponents of fluoridation as loony scaremongers who are also anti-vaccination.

Well I reckon that dentists who support fluoridation have been brainwashed and can't think for themselves.

Carrying out proper dental hygiene will always remain the best defence for teeth.

JACK MULLER

Monto

Priority over beauty

THE latest grandiose scheme for the city centre seems to have a few vital considerations missing, namely access and parking.

If mega bucks are to spent in Bundaberg, common sense would dictate that some other elephants in the room were addressed first.

1. A four-lane Burnett River bridge (with an pedestrian walkway).

2. Designing a superior layout for the current set-up for vehicles accessing Bourbong St from Quay St via Maryborough St.

While having never witnessed a crash at this site, I have seen many near misses. folk who are familiar with this "temporary” fix are aware of the hazards, but for numerous visitors, especially those with caravans, exiting from Quay St into the Maryborough maze can be a nightmare; frequently, caravans wanting to turn right into Bourbong Street, block off two or three lanes while merging.

3. Traffic lights required for exiting the North Bundy Plaza complex, frequently vehicles want to turn right toward the city, larger vehicles block the view of those wanting to turn left, as a consequence, many that pull out left, seem unable to judge the rate of approach of vehicles from the city; this has caused many close shaves and angry drivers.

4. Traffic lights are required on the Barbour St intersection with Gin Gin Rd; the nearby pedestrian crossing traffic lights, need an "in conjunction” set situated on the eastern side of Barber St and at the North Primary School entrance.

Many parents drop children off at the high school than continue on to the primary school to unload younger children.

This manoeuvre usually requires taking the risky path straight across the highway or turning left and using the roundabout.

Parents coming from the direction of The Lakes, also take the risk to turn right into the school, many times however, their path is blocked by traffic lined up at the pedestrian lights.

While on this crusade, I might mention, that immediately to the left of Barber St, after heavy showers, water often covers both inbound lanes; I brought this to Main Roads' attention (with photos) some 18 years ago.

A few years later, some work was done, mainly a channel cut through the concrete traffic island, the only problem this was nowhere near the problem area.

Not good enough, these sections, like I dare say many others in the city, need serious "consideration before beautification”.

What so other readers think?

KEN CHINNERY

Bundaberg