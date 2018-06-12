LETTERS: Flood levee, flat tax, Barnaby

NO SENSE: Letter writer Henry Rozycki is against the proposed levee for Bundaberg.

No sense in levee

AFTER attending the recent meeting to discuss the proposed levee at East Bundaberg, it became apparent that common sense is definitely gone.

The State Government is proposing to build flood gates on Saltwater Creek and a 3.3-metre high levee wall down the centre of East Quay St and around to Milliquin mill.

They estimate the cost at 60 million so this will probably blow out to $90 million.

The levee will supposedly save 1000 homes in East and South Bundaberg from flooding and have no effect on all the commercial premises and private homes on the north side of the wall.

There would have to be a far better way this money could be spent without a 3.3-metre high wall destroying East Bundaberg.

Floods are devastating but nature is nature and we can't change that.

Surely there is someone in State Government with some common sense to put an end to this ridiculous idea.

HENRY ROZYCKI

Bundaberg

Flat tax the best

BILL Shorten stirring up the Labor Party faithful with his bellowing voice on TV was one of a desperate leader as those inside the party circle like vultures for the leadership.

It will be amusing to watch him play up the envy politics and try to divide the nation between the "rich” and "poor” - the rich meaning anyone earning over $80,000 and the poor being everyone else as it's important to play the victim card if you support Labor.

The trouble with Shorten is his version of a progressive tax system is highly regressive.

A flat tax rate system still sees the wealthy pay much more tax in absolute terms and will help keep our best and brightest working in Australia.

Despite what the left says, which seem to dictate the policy of the Labor Party these days, is you need capitalists and those aspirational individuals to create wealth for the country and they will only stay here if the tax environment is competitive.

We live in a highly mobile society and while it is important to provide decent services, it's important to remember who provides the majority of these services and that is the higher income earners.

It's true when they say socialists like spending other people's money but the trouble is the socialists need the capitalists to spend their money.

I'm not sure Bowen and Shorten even understand that and I doubt very much that Bowen will ever create a surplus with his fantasy figures if they try to implement their version of their budget.

EB GOODE

Burrum Heads

Get on your bikes

SUNDAY, June 3, was International World Bicycle Day.

Winter in Queensland is the perfect time to ride - whether you're a beginner, a lapsed bike lover, or a pro, get in the saddle and enjoy the cooler temperatures, fresh air, and warm sunshine.

World Bicycle Day is a United Nations initiative to promote bike riding for people of all ages and abilities.

Around the world, and particularly in developing countries, many people rely on walking and cycling for transport. Many more begin and end each trip on foot. Such affordable, people-powered transport offers huge social, economic and environmental benefits for urban and rural areas.

The bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation.

Here in Queensland, every dollar invested in a bikeway returns $5 in value to the community, and every kilometre travelled saves the community at least 75c.

Bicycles build better communities - let's ride them!

ANNE SAVAGE

Chief executive officer

BICYCLE QUEENSLAND

Let it go

BARNABY Joyce must have been trying to be a comedian when he announced that he did not believe in abortion.

Well that's fine, Barnaby, then don't have one.

It would be funny except for the fact that he is a male politician with the power to make decisions about women's lives.

Throughout history women's reproductive capacity has been used as a political tool, which has nothing to do with concern over the rights of fetuses. Donald Trump in America is imposing more and more restrictions on abortion rights to keep in favour with the religious fundamentalists to maintain his power.

Hitler was against abortion and awarded the Cross of Honour of the German Mother to women who had lots of children because he wanted to create the Aryan master race.

Joseph Stalin banned abortion in the Soviet Union and created the Order of Maternal Glory to encourage women to produce more babies in order to boost population growth.

So, what is the reason why women in Australia still have to fight for autonomy over their bodies and their lives?

Is it so hard for patriarchy to let go?

MERIKE JOHNSON

Kawungan