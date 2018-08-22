LETTERS: Fig trees, politics and cashless card

A local man is concerned that fig trees on Woongarra St are being pruned unevenly and this is leading to the trees being dangerous and at risk of falling over.

Stuck in time warp

WHAT a situation we have when the Hinkler MP Keith Pitt reportedly threatens to resign the current Turnbull government and now we learn that he's backing the Turnbull government.

What is going on?

Has Mr Pitt not seen the light?

This Turnbull government is for the scrap heap.

For our MP to be shilly-shallying about just goes to show he's out of his depth and he should be replaced as soon a the next election.

What this area needs is a member who has the ear of the leader.

The Labor party will win the next election in all probability so, we want a Labor minister installed who will fight to put this area, Hinkler, top of his or her list.

After about 15 years of LNP governing this region, we have the highest unemployment in the country to show for their time. It would be a joke if it wasn't so serious.

Their time has to come to an end.

Bundaberg is stuck in a time warp, and as a result we need to break away from the current trend and need to look at expanding and developing new ideas, we need to shake off the shackles and get the unemployed working.

To do this we will need to be aligned with the incoming Labor government at the top level, to have another three years of what we have now is not an option, full stop.

SAM WILLIAMSON

Bargara

Weeping for figs

IT IS certainly sad news that the weeping figs in Woongarra St are becoming senescent and may have to be removed.

It is appropriate that the safety of the public is foremost in the deliberations of Bundaberg Regional Council.

They will leave a cultural gasp in the Bundaberg CBD.

It is to be hoped rather than simply seal the street from kerb to kerb that the trees be replaced by similar figs or comparable culturally significant trees to give shade and beauty to Woongarra St for the next century.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Accusation ridiculous

I WAS surprised by the nasty attack on old people on the Facebook page in NewsMail (17/08).

Accusing red-necked old people of being the only ones wanting the cashless card is ridiculous.

The aged people I have spoken with are against the card. I am old too, and recently I had a letter in the Your Say page of the NewsMail, condemming the card.

Most of those in favour of the card appear to be the ones in secure jobs. It is a sad reflection of the way in which the aged are looked upon today.

There is no longer any room for us in today's society.

We are made to feel unwanted and a burden on the rest of the community.

How easily it has been forgotten that most of these so called rednecks have worked hard all of their lives, and paid income tax during their working lives.

As children we worked hard as well.

No computer games, TV, mobile phones or any of the modern things to enjoy.

Just plain hard slog with very few modern conveniences for workers.

No cars or motor bikes for most of us. If we went anywhere it had to be train, pushbike, horse or walk.

Most went to dances on the tray backs of farm trucks.

When World War II broke out and Australia was under threat of invasion, a lot of our young, now old age pensioners, went off to defend Australia, the free Australia that this person now enjoys.

I realise not all old people are nice. Some seem to think that age gives them the right to be rude and inconsiderate towards others.

I must say that I like young people and get on very well with most of them.

I understand the different kind of hardships they face today. Finding permanent jobs just one of them.

As for the old people and the pokies that seems to upset some people, they have paid their taxes, raised families and done Australia proud.

I do not drink, smoke and do Lotto only occasionally, but I do not begrudge other oldies a bit of pleasure in their lonely lives.

We have proven we can handle our finances.

Most of us have owned our own homes, farms or businesses.

Wanting us to have the cashless card seems to me to be downright insulting.

Some say they never carry cash and prefer the card system.

From what I've seen, it must be costly to have to pay a fee on every transaction, and always having to check on how much is left on the cards.

Some young people appear to forget that we oldies were all young once.

Old age is ahead of most of them.

Then they, too, will know just how frustrating; it is to be considered worthless and thrown on the scrap heap.

BETTY LOWIS

Kepnock