LETTERS: Farmers copping the flak

Farmers are doing it tough, says a letter writer.

Farmers are doing it tough, says a letter writer. Paul Donaldson BUN050916TAX3

Farmers cop the flak

FARMERS are the back bone of the country.

Without us to provide food where would the rest of the population be?

So why are we the only ones to blame if something goes wrong with the river systems, the reef etc?

You name it, the farmer is the one who cops all the flak.

Most of the major cities are built along the coast line of Australia.

More than three-quarters of the population live in these areas, and more than half of those have private gardens surrounding the "Australian dream” of their own home.

Naturally every city wants to have the best parks and gardens, and thousands of dollars are spent on upkeep of all these beautiful surroundings.

Don't tell me that the home owners and the parks and garden managers never use fertilisers, chemicals or pesticides.

Where does all this pollution end up?

Down the drains of the cities, into the river systems and out to sea, settling finally on the sea bed or reefs out there.

So come on politicians and all you city folk, don't only blame the farmers.

What is the rest of the country doing?

You are as much to blame as we are.

Give us a break and think about where your next meal is coming from instead.

MARGY HOOD

Avenell Heights

Life fully mobile

BACK in 1969 when my daughter was very small, the first few Tongan words she spoke clearly were "Oiauve mamani kovi” meaning "Oh dear what a horrible world”.

Back then I read the newspaper twice a week, Wednesday and Saturday.

Today I wonder how the newspaper can survive against the "internet”.

Newspapers today are expected to supply their content free on the web.

There are people getting their understanding of the world from random lunatics flicking their pants, rather than professional journalists.

I'm not sure the newspaper was free or very cheap then.

Now people squeeze the last dollar to get rich and own a newspaper; some get rich and buy a newspaper.

As a rule the rich own newspapers, but they don't buy expensive toys for other people to play with.

Let's face it folks, our life is fully mobile.

We work, we talk, we walk, and we sleep with our phone.

Whether you realise it or not, it is a global enemy for collecting and tracking information from multiple sources which don't always agree.

The question now is "Is it possible for this device to achieve the growth they deserve, without wrecking the human race?”

Use of the internet in education and children having mobile phones in schools can lead to an awful lot of damage.

It is said this is our future, bringing us closer to new people, new ideas, new state of mind, to reaching all the places we've never been.

We are covered by a system of law and order.

You must be 18 to vote and 17 to get a driver's licence.

You have to be five to go to real school.

Now you only have to have money to get a device or your parents give one to very young children to play with.

I was in a doctor's waiting room where a mother was helping her 18-month-old son use a device.

By the time he is two he will be able to collect whatever he wants.

This is the hope of the next generation.

I say "No”. That is a broken hope.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Avenell Heights