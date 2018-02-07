LETTERS: Euthanasia, domestic violence and pollies

Consensus for choice

THE subject of euthanasia is a very controversial one.

Whether you take the moral or religious ground, the essence is not fully understood unless one has walked in the shoes of one who has witnessed the decline of a loved one.

Sadly, even if the Victorian legislation is approved here in Queensland, people living with dementia do not have a choice in the matter as they are considered as not having the capacity to make that decision.

As adults, we make decisions about how we live our lives, yet unfortunately, that is not always the case when we come to the end.

Life is precious, yet in conversation with many people, the consensus is about choice and quality of life.

IN A letter to the editor Mr Macnish (NM, 05/02) writes about the scourge of domestic violence.

I totally agree with him that domestic and family violence is a scourge on society.

Having said that, I cannot in good conscience not call out his misconception and victim blaming mentality.

Firstly, his misconception, women are not the only victims of DV as it seems to be portrayed in the letter. Domestic and family violence impacts both genders and people of all ages.

Secondly, and most importantly, victim blaming is big part of the problem.

Mr Macnish gives his view about what a woman should do so the woman will not become a victim of DV.

This attitude places all responsibility on the victim rather than where it should lie with the perpetrator.

The best way to prevent DV is for people to stand up, speak out and stop domestic and family violence against anyone.

We need to support the victims rather than blame them for the abhorrent actions of another person.

The Your Say page contributes to the sales of a newspaper, any newspaper. I believe the better the letters, the stronger the sales.

The writer's views are varied so they reflect on local. national and world matters but they should be limited to local people's opinions.

Politicians' comments should not be included as the average reader knows what they will say, according to which political party they serve. They have other venues for their biased comments.

I don't think the writer's views in the NewsMail are given the credit they deserve. There is not a good mix of the humorous, the local scene and the controversial.

The journalists should appreciate that the Your Say contributors are also journalists in their small way.

So give more attention to their letters. Give them more respect and reflect that respect on the Your Say page.

BY "ZONE voting”, I presume Mr Barry (NM, 03/02) means divisional voting.

All Australian parliaments are "zone” elected. The Australian Senate by state, the House of Representatives by electorate.

This is Australian democracy. Parliamentarians represent their electorates; the people to whom they are most closely affiliated.

For example, a councillor elected for divisions 5 and 10 (coastal residential and inner-city urban) would be essentially ignorant of the needs and aspiration of divisions 1, 2 and 3 (rural, including pastoral, agricultural and unserviced rural home sites).

Much the same as the electorate of Leichardt would hardly aspire to a representative living in Brisbane or the Gold Coast. Ask Bob Katter!

I think Mr Barry should think again before he unequivocally saying "zone voting is undemocratic, inequitable and discriminatory”. It is in fact the absolute opposite.

Representative parliament is the hallmark of democracy.

