LETTERS: Environmental approaches divided

China is quiet on climate change, says a letter writer. FILE

Great divide

THOSE hundreds of coal-fired power stations currently being built in Asia are not being built to last 10-15 years as our more coal phobic politicians might hope, but 50 years plus.

And Africa is likely to follow Asia's lead as its population doubles in the coming decades.

This represents the great schism, as the climate alarmism of the west is being rejected by the rest of the world.

If not in words, then certainly by their deeds.

As Asia alone has four times the population of the west, this matters.

Take China for instance.

In 2030 when China is expected to plateau its C02 emissions expect the Chinese to say, "we're nearly there but we need another 10 years”.

As the IPCC is now celebrating 30 years of telling us we only have 10 years, the tactic should work.

So why would China be deniers?

With a history of agriculture and literacy stretching back thousands of years, Chinese scientists are well placed to chart the thousand-year cycles of warming and cooling that have gone thought out the Holocene.

And to know that the current rate of climate change is Holocene normal.

Contrast our shallow tenure in Australia since white settlement and its effects.

We have people living on obvious flood plains or amidst the world's most fire-adapted vegetation astonished to be visited by flood and fire.

Or shocked by drought in the world's driest inhabited continent.

We don't hear much from Chinese climate scientists.

Perhaps it's the dictum, never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake.

After all every tonne of coal we deny ourselves is one they can buy cheaply.

I'll bet our school kids aren't taught about the great schism.

Children not taught the truth are children not taught at all.

Our education system programs Eloi children for a Morloc world.

PETER WILLIAMS

Apple Tree Creek

Perception is real?

A THOUGHT provoking offering, re things not always being what they seem.

A conversation might go; I had lunch with Joe Blogs who said "for a price I will give the top job to anyone you nominate”.

I told him that was not how I worked, to which he replied, "money buys anything, even governments”.

With creative cut and paste, this can be presented as me saying; "for a price I will give the top job to anyone you nominate, money buys anything, even governments.”

The individual cannot deny uttering those words, taken out of context and presented as a completely different conversation.

Editing is a media necessity, for condensing, legality, layout or inappropriate language and content.

Unfortunately it can also be used for mischief, character assassination, as a beat-up or at worst, with evil intent.

Visual media especially, is most peoples source of information.

When a viewer sees the subject's face, hears them speaking the words in question and listens to the comments, it's hard not to be convinced or question what appears factual.

The sad fact is, that while today's technology is a great asset, it can also be manipulated to do great harm.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo