LETTERS: Enjoy Bundaberg or move to your paradise

Jay Fielding | 29th May 2017 4:32 PM
TOP SPOT: We have beautiful beaches, glorious weather, plenty of shopping and well-maintained parks and venues.
TOP SPOT: We have beautiful beaches, glorious weather, plenty of shopping and well-maintained parks and venues.

EVERYONE is entitled to their opinion on living in Bundaberg.

We are blessed living here.

We have beautiful beaches, glorious weather, plenty of shopping and well-maintained parks and venues.

It is not up to anyone to provide people with entertainment, it is up to the individual to make their own fun.

Here, we can go for a walk along the river bank and throw in a line to maybe catch a fish, take the kids to Alexandra Park Zoo, play cricket or volleyball on the beach, enjoy some of our lovely parks, use the local pools, have a barbecue, do a sight-seeing walk through Baldwin Swamp, pack a picnic and head down to Lake Ellen.

We have a fantastic range of shops, plenty of fresh produce, clean air, close to most amenities and work, a great range of health facilities, reasonable rents and lovely people.

Yes, we have brought up our children here during their teenage years, worked here, shopped here and made many friends here.

You just have to make the effort to make your life interesting no matter where you live.

Not everything has to be supplied for the community.

Life is what you make it. Don't like it? Then get off your butt and do something for yourself and the town.

Don't sit there and whinge, think of your blessings or move to some other area that supplies everything (let me know where that is).

If you lived in the city, rents would be triple, transport costs excessive, entertainment out of reach - even food is more expensive.

So enjoy Bundaberg, make the most of this wonderful place, or do something yourself and move to your paradise.

VERONICA KIRBY

Bundaberg

LONG MEMORIES

IF you want proof that the Member for Hinkler is doing a great job, just look at the submissions from others to move into Keith Pitt's electorate.

What should be remembered, if Labor ever wins Hinkler (God forbid) they have always wanted to move the office to Hervey Bay.

The voters' support for Mr O'Dowd is strong as he too is a strong LNP Federal Member and as a team Keith has been looking after Ken's members from Flynn in Bundaberg if needed.

Labor has done everything it can to win Hinkler and is now playing dirty tricks and attacking Keith to keep the attention off the dismal job Labor is doing in Queensland and how bad the in-fighting is down in Brisbane.

Leanne seems to think by attacking Federal LNP, voters will be silly and not realise the difference between the roles of state and federal governments.

Voters are not as silly as Labor thinks. You followed them with federal issues at the last state election that cost Jack Dempsey his job but the voters of Bundaberg have long memories and cannot wait to settle that score with you at the next election.

Leanne it is time you make up your mind: are you a state or federal member?

Or do you not know the difference and just want to attack anything your union bosses tell you too?

Will the real leader of the Labor Party please stand up?

Is the Premier just the face of the party and her deputy pulls the strings?

Leanne is always saying where are the jobs, and Labor wants jobs, but then Jackie and her West End greenies decide they do not want jobs in Central Queensland.

Then cabinet falls apart thanks to the big boys from Labor HQ and unions.

We all now know who is running the Queensland Government and it is not the Labor Members of Parliament.

PATRICK DENHAM

Bundaberg

PRIVILEGED LOT

I COULD hardly believe that our "commo” cricketers and their union are thinking of boycotting the Ashes series over a pay dispute.

Goodness knows they are overpaid as it is. They are a privileged lot who get to play the game they love and get paid handsomely for it.

If they don't want to play the Ashes then there are plenty of Australian players who will.

These Test players seem to be conceited and over value themselves. It's about time they came back to Earth and woke up to themselves.

SHAUN NEWMAN

Deeragun, Townsville

Bundaberg News Mail

