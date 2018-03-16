LETTERS: Electric car costs don't stack up

PRICE POINT: Electric cars don't stack up in terms of cost, says a reader.

PRICE POINT: Electric cars don't stack up in terms of cost, says a reader. Grant Edwards

I AM not a political commentator and definitely not writing to promote George Christensen, but I believe there are many questions to be asked about a headlong support for electric vehicles.

Grant Edwards (NM, 15/03) is far from correct in saying Mr Christensen "wouldn't know his arse from a power point”, I have been interested in the push for EVs for some time and anyone can google basic performance and prices of EVs.

The bottom line is they simply don't stack up in cost of the vehicles and range for Australian distances.

Assuming the car you have can make it to Maryborough, 260km from Brisbane, the next charge is Childers only 60km further on.

After Childers it is 324km to Rockhamptom.

The fast charge of about 40 minutes to an hour will only give you 80 per cent of battery capacity (about 250km range), not enough to make it to Rockhampton.

Many of theses cars have only a 200km range which makes this scenario even more impractical for a traveller on the electric "super highway”.

To fully charge to 100 per cent can take over four hours.

Mr Christensen is correct in saying these charging units are a waste of money at the moment, the range of these vehicles will keep them in the city for a fair while yet.

The second and most overwhelming factor is pure cost.

Manufacturers have new improved vehicles headed here but they are all well over $40,000.

The new Hyundai Ionoq, which is similar in size to a Hyundai i30, is more than $50,000.

An i30 is less than half that at under $25,000.

Resale prices of these cars are an unknown but what many don't realise is they have a battery life expectancy of about 10 years.

It is hard to get exact prices for new batteries but I have seen figures of up to $20,000 for Tesla replacements.

All these factors make the high investment price very risky long term.

Let's be even more futuristic and add in a hypothetical: if all Australia's fleet of vehicles were electric tomorrow we would have to double our power generation capacity to charge them all up each night.

There is definitely a place for EVs but let's not get carried away.

A farmer at Longreach won't find much joy as he heads to the cattle sale 600km away and then needs to drive back that afternoon on a flat set of batteries.

Mr Edwards might have a good study of a map of Queensland and not just the south-east before he heaps scorn on George for being practical.

- Bruce Partridge, Bargara

Editor's note: A recharge station is also located at Miriam Vale.

POWER SHIFT: Big businesses turning to renewable energy will change the electricity sector, says a reader. JACK TRAN

NEW INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION

WHILE few realise it, we are entering a new industrial revolution.

More and more individuals and businesses are installing alternative electricity supplies rather than continuing to pay high cost for power.

While households do not on their own mean much of a threat, supermarkets, farmers and even schools are opting to generate their own electricity .

It certainly makes sense for those organisations who operate mostly during daylight hours to use solar panels, storage batteries mean power can be accumulated during the day for night use.

Perhaps I will not be long before power companies have so much competition from alternate energy schemes that they will have a surplus of a product no one wants.

- Frederick F Archer, Bundaberg

GREAT LOSS: British physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

GREAT LOSS FOR WORLD

RIP Stephen Hawking

He will be indeed missed by the physics community and also the world.

- Daniel Gorza, M.Sc. (Monash) (Physics), Alloway