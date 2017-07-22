LETTERS: Dual citizenship should go

PAY BACK: A reader wants the government to make former senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam repay their salaries.

THE recent resignations of a few pollies because of dual citizenship is nothing short of fraud. These people know that the rules in the Constitution must be obeyed.

Will the government force these people to pay back all the money illegally obtained?

I think not as it will mean more will be exposed.

I am an advocate for absolutely no dual citizenship whatsoever.

If you make Australia your home then you should renounce your other country that you left for whatever reason and become an Aussie.

No ifs or buts.

How far back has this rort been exploited?

My views are shared by many people who were born here or have done "the right thing” and become naturalised.

The result should be to strip these people of Australian citizenship and deport them if they don't repay all the money obtained under "false pretences” within 30 days and take positive steps to become an Australian citizen.

The monies that have been "ripped off” could be used for Aussie schools, health, or helping our homeless.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

GREAT LOSS: A reader mourns the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Owen Sweeney

RIP CHESTER

TRAGIC news to hear of the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington (on the back of the recent death of Chris Cornell on his birthday).

I was privileged to see them both together and separately many times in concert.

Both are a great loss to the music industry.

DANIEL GORZA

Alloway

If you or someone you know needs help, click here or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

ANIMAL ABUSE: Darren Lee Jolley was fined $500 and banned from having dogs for two years. Contributed

SENTENCE TOO LIGHT

PEOPLE throughout Queensland are rightly appalled at the light sentence handed out in the case of a Blackwater man who was convicted in Emerald Magistrates Court this month of using a puppy for sexual purposes.

The court was told that the man would "handle the pup a certain way by arousing it”, allowed the puppy to clean his genitals after masturbation and allowed the dog to "nuzzle his anal area”.

The sentence, a fine of $500 and a ban on having dogs for two years, in no way reflects the severity of the abuse proven in this case.

Penalties for cases of cruelty and neglect are quite inadequate, and even so are rarely imposed to the full extent of the law - under the Queensland Animal Care and Protection Act, animal cruelty can result in fines of $235,000 or imprisonment for up to seven years.

At the very least, cases of abuse should lead to a lifetime ban on the offender having animals.

In a study by research team Jory, Flemming, and Burton, 96% of juvenile offenders interviewed who had engaged in sex with non-human animals also admitted to sexual offences against humans, providing further evidence of the need to prosecute and rehabilitate people who sexually assault animals.

Cruelty to animals is a serious crime that must be taken seriously.

If you suspect someone of abusing an animal, report it to authorities right away for the safety of the entire community.

ASHLEY FRUNO

PETA Australia

POWER PROBLEM: Won't tourism generate too much greenhouse gas, asks a reader. Katherine Morris

CLIMATE CHANGE CONUNDRUM

HERE is a conundrum for all those believing that carbon dioxide emissions are causing dangerous global warming.

Anyone happy to live during the 13th major warming phase of the Holocene can merely be observers.

For the true believers, your riddle concerns the economic argument that closing down coal mining will save the Great Barrier Reef and the tourism industry will offset any losses involved.

Is it not the case that if world aviation was a country it would rank among the biggest emitters of CO2 on the planet?

And the majority of our tourists come by air.

But the argument is also based on not just saving existing tourism jobs, but on creating more. From more tourism. With no cap on tourist numbers. Hence more aviation CO2 emissions.

Also with no cap.

So your question is, if no one actually appears to be measuring these emissions, what guarantee do we have that tourism-generated CO2 emissions won't actually exceed those from mining? And hence destroy the reef.

Are there good and bad CO2 emissions? You know, like cholesterol.

Now wouldn't it be nice if all true believers refrained from air travel except in the direst emergencies?

Not much chance of that, although it is acceptable for pensioners to shiver in their homes for the cause.

My observation of most people who lecture us about CO2 emissions is that it is practically impossible to keep them out of the air.

They spend so much time up there you would think they were birds.

Or at least a little batty.

PETER WILLIAMS

Childers