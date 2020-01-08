LETTERS: Donations sought for bushfire cause

Fire donations

RODBEV Removals are asking for donations to take to the Service NSW's Goulburn centre for bushfire victims and RFS volunteers.

Items requested are bottled water, new socks and underwear, non-perishable food items, toiletries for adults and children, batteries, pet food and bedding.

New and good condition clothing will also be accepted but the other items are the most important.

The truck will be leaving on Sunday and donations can be taken to their depot at Shed 4, 29 Steptoe St (near Gymfinity and Beach 365) from today to Friday.

The donations will be distributed by Service NSW directly to relevant organisations Australian Red Cross, NSW RFS and WIRES.

SANDY CURTIS

Innes Park

Remove bias

SO OUR only local newspaper has decided it is time to hit the political button harder by starting its support for candidates running in the March 28 local government elections by giving time to incumbents.

This absolutely transparent goings-on are what regular purchasers and readers have come to expect from our totally blue newspaper. It is by no accident that we the voters are manipulated in this way. I draw reference to page 5 of yesterday's NewsMail.

Wouldn't it be a special treat if bias was removed and we concentrated on the ability of our elected ones to get things done with criticism paramount in the event of failure.

The first that comes to mind is the reaction of Councillor Jason Bartels to the Councillor Helen Blackburn suggestion regarding finding alternative water reserve supply to our regular ones.

According to Cr Bartels this is a stupid political move.

So NewsMail, how about a comment on this reaction?

The manipulation stakes continue with the NM allowing Councillor Steve Cooper's letter to be published in the Your Say page yesterday where he unashamedly promotes all existing councillors including his absolute support for our mayor, Jack Dempsey, and berating other candidates for the top job.

Surely, this open political view does not belong in our page and should be restricted to a general news item.

Cr Cooper does come up with a classic that deserves repeating "We have a non-political council and I am not part of any political ticket".

Perhaps you could remind Cr Cooper that his actions make him a part of a political ticket by definition: "A political party is an organised group of people who have the same ideology or who otherwise have the same political positions in an attempt to get them elected and thereby implement the party's agenda", meaning that it does not have to be a main stream political party.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

What will it take?

WHILE thousands of miles away from the national disasters embroiling tens of thousands of Australians, ultraconservative Coalition MP Craig Kelly, enjoying a tax payer funded holiday in Britain, had the temerity to appear on British television preaching his convoluted opinions on how climate change are not contributing to the current crisis back here.

As the world condemns Australian political leaders for their inaction on climate change, one must wonder what it will take to alter their blind adherence, and head-in-the-sand ostrich approach to "alternative science", based on greed and self interest.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads