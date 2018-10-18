LETTERS: Donation helps sick kids

Nik Stuart of Triple M, Deborah Spry the nurse unit manager at the children's ward, Amber Wheatland of Triple M, Anne McWhirter Bundaberg Health Service's foundation manager and Maddison Challen (front).

Helping sick kids

SICK children at Bundaberg Hospital will benefit from a $22,042.62 donation from Triple M's Give Me 5 for Kids fundraiser held this year.

The money was presented to the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation during a special presentation on the children's ward.

Give me 5 for Kids campaign raised the sum of $22,042.62 for our Children's Ward, this money will help purchase much needed equipment to help our doctors and nurses and the kids using our hospital.

With key fundraising events such as the cup cake challenge, trivia night and kids fun run all raising money for the kids of Bundaberg, there were many other generous community events and donations, Triple M was once again able to demonstrate its continued support for the children's ward at the Bundaberg Hospital.

All money will stay local and will assist paediatric patients at Bundaberg Hospital.

The money will also purchase a range of non-government funded equipment to help children seeking medical treatment, not only in the children's ward but other departments such as Child Development Services, the Family Unit and the Special Care Nursery.

Triple M is to be congratulated on all their hard work and those members of the community and businesses that got behind this project also should be commended.

This is an annual event so we would encourage everyone to get behind the event next year.

ANNE MCWHIRTER

Bundaberg Health Services Foundation Manager

PM's thought bubble

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has come up with another attack on the hapless unemployed, forcing them to accept low paid, part-time and often unsafe jobs in the farming sector or forfeit the pittance being paid as dole money.

The farmers, now used to having foreign nationals doing this work for even lower wages in sometimes appalling conditions, are also up in arms over this Morrison thought bubble.

As we are now two decades into the 21st century, there needs to be a well designed set of working arrangements for the farm sector, taking into account the basic principles applying to all other industry sectors, ensuring fair wages, modern conditions, workplace safety and oversight by an appropriate industry entity, as we cannot forever live in the dark and dismal past where farm workers are treated as peons.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Under the radar

I WRITE to ask readers to help the Liver Foundation with a critical cause and a vital fundraising mission.

Put simply, liver cancer is already the fastest growing cause of cancer death in Australia.

At least 1400 Australians now die of liver cancer every year.

It is expected that by the year 2030 the number of people with liver disease in Australia will be at least 8 million.

Liver disease is slipping right under the radar.

It is set to become an epidemic in Australia.

Alarmingly, a third of those diagnosed with liver cancer are sadly dead within just one month of their diagnosis.

Right now - as people read this - 6 million Australians are affected by liver disease.

Liver disease in the main can be preventable and if detected early, it can be treated effectively.

Later this year renowned Australian transplant liver surgeon Luc Delriviere is heading to Antarctica to visit places that haven't been visited before.

An international team of experts will be behind him.

He is a legend in medical circles. His expedition will raise much-needed funds for the Liver Foundation.

We hope businesses across Australia, individuals and others will get behind Luc's powerful fundraising mission.

To find out how you can donate to the Liver Foundation, just go to www.liver.org.au.

Liver disease is not detected on routine tests.

A healthy lifestyle combined with a sensible diet, exercise and minimal use of alcohol and no smoking all help a liver's health.

I urge readers to visit our website, find out more about liver disease and donate to this powerful cause.

BEN RICHARDSON

Chairman

The Liver Foundation