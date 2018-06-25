LETTERS: Development, politics and plastic bags

HOT TOPIC: An artist impression of the multi-storey mixed-use development proposed for the Bargara foreshore.

Unspoken outrage

THE development application for the nine-storey development for the esplanade at Bargara was designed to eliminate input from the community.

The current height limits of five storeys should stand as per current plan and community expectations.

Any development that changes the character of a town so much should have community input.

Not only is the proposed development environmentally unfriendly it will lead to congestion and parking problems and will set precedent.

Elliott Heads people were able to fight for their esplanade and future generations will thank them for this.

There is so much unspoken outrage about this proposal because the residents and ratepayers have been excluded from having input.

ROSLYN AVAGLIANO

Bargara

Clear difference

THE stark difference between the major parties has never been greater as the class war flourishes.

The Turnbull LNP has promised a small tax cut for low to middle income earners, and massive cuts for those on higher incomes taking effect over the next two electoral terms.

Shorten has promised double the tax cuts for the low and middle income people and very little for the more wealthy.

As the vast majority of voters benefit under Shorten, the LNP has reinvented Howard's "aspirational workers” rhetoric.

Sadly the reality of jobs now has changed dramatically since Howard ruled the roost and getting and keeping secure jobs is the only aspiration available for most workers.

Better paid jobs are limited to the small minority of privileged salary earners already on the big money.

The worst part of the LNP plan is that we must rely on them retaining government for at least another two elections before experiencing any benefits at all.

Most people are cynical of promises on the never never as experience clearly shows most such goodies never become reality.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Time to go

RE: BARNABY Joyce.

As someone who thought he may have been a prime minister, hasn't this guy c------ in his ministerial nest.

On hearing from his wife Natalie with all her beautiful daughters that their only chosen name if they had a son was Sebastian and he names his new arrival just that.

And yet people re-elected him to his seat.

Like all politicians it comes a time to bow out but this guy, no way - "I will do what I want and you (the public) can get stuffed and keep out of my private life”.

Isn't this a great example to our kids and grandkids of what the world and politics is all about?

We read every day on Facebook how much the average voter is asked to comment on various politicians and the feedback is not flattering.

This guy needs to pick up his new toys and go.

BRUCE HUSTWICK

Avoca

Be leaders

CANADA has followed Uruguay in nation-wide legalisation recreational use of marijuana while in the US nine states and the district of Columbia have also legalised recreational use of marijuana.

Canadian Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has called the legalisation a "historical milestone for progressive policy”.

Senator Tony Dean added "It ends 90 years of prohibition, 90 years of needless criminalisation, 90 years of a just-say-no approach to drugs that hasn't worked.”

Other countries like the Netherlands and Portugal have also changed attitudes towards prohibition.

Meanwhile Australia and Queensland remain fixated on the fanciful notion that marijuana is a dangerous drug, while it is proven to be a beneficial treatment for a variety of serious illnesses and a demonstrated therapy assisting opiate withdrawal.

It is time for Australia to return to taking a leadership role in world affairs starting with options at home rather than bombing the Middle East, and aggressively patrolling in the South China Sea on behalf of the US.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Saving who?

IT'S great to see plastic bags getting the flick but where will the savings go - to the shop owners, to the shopper or the government?

STEVE NEWBOLD

Bundaberg